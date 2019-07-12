Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 06, 2020, 02:33:59 PM
Author Topic: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 321


« on: Yesterday at 07:23:44 PM »


 

She can hold my calls and sack my cook anyday.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 321


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:36:08 PM »
And I'd happily take a dose of the corona is she'd wrap her laughing tackle around the old single barreled pump action yogurt rifle 

Leave her with a face like a plasterers radio.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 790


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:01:09 PM »
Whatever you think of Trump its difficult to fault his taste in women  :like:
Bernie
Posts: 6 022


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:09:13 PM »
Hope Hicks is very nice as well  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 612



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:53:30 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:01:09 PM
Whatever you think of Trump its difficult to fault his taste in women  :like:



 klins
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 790


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:08:52 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:53:30 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:01:09 PM
Whatever you think of Trump its difficult to fault his taste in women  :like:



 klins

Shes in her 70s now he got shot 30 odd years ago!
38red
Posts: 465


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:41:10 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:53:30 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:01:09 PM
Whatever you think of Trump its difficult to fault his taste in women  :like:



 klins
Is that Trump in drag?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 612



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:54:40 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 10:41:10 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:53:30 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:01:09 PM
Whatever you think of Trump its difficult to fault his taste in women  :like:



 klins
Is that Trump in drag?

It's Ivanka pre-surgery.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 696


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:55:31 AM »
Well worthy of thunders thread  :like:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 321


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:57:23 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:53:30 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:01:09 PM
Whatever you think of Trump its difficult to fault his taste in women  :like:



 klins

I doubt she looked anything like that when Trump was knobbing her.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 800


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:09:08 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:54:40 PM
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 10:41:10 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:53:30 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:01:09 PM
Whatever you think of Trump its difficult to fault his taste in women  :like:



 klins
Is that Trump in drag?

It's Ivanka pre-surgery.

It's Ivana, Ivanka's the daughter.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 238


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:10:33 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:23:44 PM


 

She can hold my calls and sack my cook anyday.


 :like: :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 045


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:11:36 AM »
He just grabs em by the pussy.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 612



« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:30:31 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:09:08 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:54:40 PM

It's Ivanka pre-surgery.

It's Ivana, Ivanka's the daughter.

 :duh:

Er.... that was the joke (ie Ivanka, the daughter, looked like a raddled baggy old woman pre-cosmetic surgery).
