Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 05, 2020, 09:35:46 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany  (Read 160 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 314


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:23:44 PM »


 

She can hold my calls and sack my cook anyday.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 314


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:36:08 PM »
And I'd happily take a dose of the corona is she'd wrap her laughing tackle around the old single barreled pump action yogurt rifle 

Leave her with a face like a plasterers radio.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 784


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:01:09 PM »
Whatever you think of Trump its difficult to fault his taste in women  :like:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 006


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:09:13 PM »
Hope Hicks is very nice as well  :like:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 608



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:53:30 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:01:09 PM
Whatever you think of Trump its difficult to fault his taste in women  :like:



 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 784


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:08:52 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:53:30 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:01:09 PM
Whatever you think of Trump its difficult to fault his taste in women  :like:



 klins

Shes in her 70s now he got shot 30 odd years ago!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 