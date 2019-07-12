Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 4 314





Posts: 4 314

Re: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:36:08 PM »



Leave her with a face like a plasterers radio.

And I'd happily take a dose of the corona is she'd wrap her laughing tackle around the old single barreled pump action yogurt rifleLeave her with a face like a plasterers radio.