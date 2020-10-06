Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Four under 21 year olds dead from drugs in one weekend
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:58:52 PM
The government should hand out free heroin, fentanyl and crack.

Nothing could possibly go wrong with this strategy coz drugs are great and that.

 :pope2:

They wouldn't need to give it away for free, they could make it expensive through taxation.

Think about this, who is going to go through all the hassle of supplying the black market when nearly all the producers and distributors would work the legal market?

Do any breweries sell black market alcohol? Of course not.

If everything was legal, out in the open and tracked the appeal of things like crack and fentenyl would be much less than it is today.

Again look at the data from Portugal.

"Since it decriminalised all drugs in 2001, Portugal has seen dramatic drops in overdoses, HIV infection and drug-related crime"



I had not thought about is part of the attraction to illegal activities the thrill of doing something against the law...Good points  :like:
I had not thought about is part of the attraction to illegal activities the thrill of doing something against the law...Good points  :like:


Yeah coz you dont see counterfeit cigs anywhere  :wanker:
