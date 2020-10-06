|
boro_boro_boro
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
Congratulations on the most stupid fucking post of COB history.
Fuck off silly cunt you spout liquid shit daily.
Logged
boro_boro_boro
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
Harsh. Theyre still very immature at that age and considering peer pressure, especially young kids Looking to fit in at the start of uni.
I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an unwinable war. Just a shame its happened
Sorry but the majority of immature youth manage to avoid popping illegal substances well enough. They are looking for a high and have found out the hard way that its a bad idea
Logged
boro_boro_boro
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
FUCKING IDIOT
Knob rash
Logged
boro_boro_boro
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
Harsh. Theyre still very immature at that age and considering peer pressure, especially young kids Looking to fit in at the start of uni.
I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an unwinable war. Just a shame its happened
Sorry but the majority of immature youth manage to avoid popping illegal substances well enough. They are looking for a high and have found out the hard way that its a bad idea
Being a bit narrow minded with that. There could be 101 factors why someone gets involved with drugs...
Nothing narrow minded at all
I drill it into my kids not to take drugs and tell them of the consequences.... just like my parents did to me.
These people are more than capable of making a simple decision on right from wrong and they have decided to to do wrong.
Its as simple as that
Logged
boro_boro_boro
DRUGS ARE FOR MUGS......AND USERS ARE LOSERS.....
AND THAT BORO BORO BORO
IS A FUCKING GRADE A ARSEHOLE
HAHA id take that from anyone else you daft cunt. Youre the biggest fucking mug in this place
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
DRUGS ARE FOR MUGS......AND USERS ARE LOSERS.....
AND THAT BORO BORO BORO
IS A FUCKING GRADE A ARSEHOLE
HAHA id take that from anyone else you daft cunt. Youre the biggest fucking mug in this place
BUT YOU HAVE TAKEN IT... COZ YOU HAVE DONE FUCK ALL ABOUT IT 👎
YOU GRADE A ARSEHOLE 👍
Logged
Bernie
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an unwinable war.
Incorrect. Very little drugs in far east countries where they have proper penalties.
If the UK found some bottle and introduced mandatory sentences of 5 years for posession, 15 years for dealing and life for importing All to be served in full, no early release (or release at all in life sentences) then i reckon the drug use in this country would drop by 90% overnight.
Logged
nekder365
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
Harsh. Theyre still very immature at that age and considering peer pressure, especially young kids Looking to fit in at the start of uni.
I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an unwinable war. Just a shame its happened
Sorry but the majority of immature youth manage to avoid popping illegal substances well enough. They are looking for a high and have found out the hard way that its a bad idea
Being a bit narrow minded with that. There could be 101 factors why someone gets involved with drugs...
Nothing narrow minded at all
I drill it into my kids not to take drugs and tell them of the consequences.... just like my parents did to me.
These people are more than capable of making a simple decision on right from wrong and they have decided to to do wrong.
Its as simple as that
Do you tell your kids about the dangers of smoking? Drinking? Prescription medication? . Also have you heard of Cognitive behaviour? There are many reason's why youngsters could take that path.
Saying hard luck to 1's who take drugs is like saying anyone who crosses a road and gets hit by a bus hard luck thsts what happens if you cross the road....
Logged
nekder365
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an unwinable war.
Incorrect. Very little drugs in far east countries where they have proper penalties.
If the UK found some bottle and introduced mandatory sentences of 5 years for posession, 15 years for dealing and life for importing All to be served in full, no early release (or release at all in life sentences) then i reckon the drug use in this country would drop by 90% overnight.
What a load of bollocks. So you are saying give drug dealers more of a sentence than say nonces?
What about if they legalised cannabis? Could you imagine the money the Gov would make from taxation alone? .......
Logged
boro_boro_boro
DRUGS ARE FOR MUGS......AND USERS ARE LOSERS.....
AND THAT BORO BORO BORO
IS A FUCKING GRADE A ARSEHOLE
HAHA id take that from anyone else you daft cunt. Youre the biggest fucking mug in this place
BUT YOU HAVE TAKEN IT... COZ YOU HAVE DONE FUCK ALL ABOUT IT 👎
YOU GRADE A ARSEHOLE 👍
The only taking I do is your mrs up the arse
Logged
Bernie
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an unwinable war.
Incorrect. Very little drugs in far east countries where they have proper penalties.
If the UK found some bottle and introduced mandatory sentences of 5 years for posession, 15 years for dealing and life for importing All to be served in full, no early release (or release at all in life sentences) then i reckon the drug use in this country would drop by 90% overnight.
What a load of bollocks. So you are saying give drug dealers more of a sentence than say nonces?
What about if they legalised cannabis? Could you imagine the money the Gov would make from taxation alone? .......
I never mentioned Nonces. It's not relavant to the debate.
Why would you legalise canabis when it's proven to cause various mental illnesses? We are trying to end smoking of tobacco - and seem to be getting there, slowly but surely. Last thing any sane government would do would be legalise something else to smoke.
Logged
Bobupanddown
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an unwinable war.
Incorrect. Very little drugs in far east countries where they have proper penalties.
If the UK found some bottle and introduced mandatory sentences of 5 years for posession, 15 years for dealing and life for importing All to be served in full, no early release (or release at all in life sentences) then i reckon the drug use in this country would drop by 90% overnight.
That is complete horse shit, drugs are plentiful in far east countries.
Your ignorance on this subject is astonishing, almost as bad as boro_boro_boro
Logged
Bobupanddown
Drug in various guises have been taken by people for all kinds of reasons for at least the last 20,000 years and probably longer. Prohibition only really started 100 years ago and is a complete abnormally in the history of our species.
As an example in the UK you can still go out in March and April and pick wild magic mushrooms in pretty every single part of the country.
Even without touching restricted substances there are still many harmful drugs you can buy in supermarkets, energy drinks being a clear example.
Tobacco which serves no purpose other than to do harm, alcohol which is the most harmful drug in the world.
You have to be a special kind of stupid to think that prohibition it a workable solution to the drug question. Just using the magic mushroom example how do you plan to stop nature?
And where do you get the moral authority to do so? Certainly the Bible was clear on this subject:
"And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed: to you it shall be for food."
God was clear, if it grows naturally then it's yours. Who the fuck are you, this government or anyone else to overrule the word of God?
So to summerise this post, you have no moral right to prohibit what substances a person might choose to put into their body.
A person's meat is the only thing they ever truly own and you have no right over that, period.
Its clear the law as it stands can't clearly define harmful or not harmful substances as it allow drugs which kill millions to be openly sold while drugs which kill hardly anyone are illegal.
Frankly, prohibition is a disastrous policy created from narrow-minded Victorian culture which harms far more people than it helps, as places like Portugal and Amsterdam are showing us the way forward is education and treatment.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
DRUGS ARE FOR MUGS......AND USERS ARE LOSERS.....
AND THAT BORO BORO BORO
IS A FUCKING GRADE A ARSEHOLE
HAHA id take that from anyone else you daft cunt. Youre the biggest fucking mug in this place
BUT YOU HAVE TAKEN IT... COZ YOU HAVE DONE FUCK ALL ABOUT IT 👎
YOU GRADE A ARSEHOLE 👍
The only taking I do is your mrs up the arse
WHAT.... WITH THAT LIMP DICK 😂😂😂
ARSEHOLE 👍
Logged
boro_boro_boro
DRUGS ARE FOR MUGS......AND USERS ARE LOSERS.....
AND THAT BORO BORO BORO
IS A FUCKING GRADE A ARSEHOLE
HAHA id take that from anyone else you daft cunt. Youre the biggest fucking mug in this place
BUT YOU HAVE TAKEN IT... COZ YOU HAVE DONE FUCK ALL ABOUT IT 👎
YOU GRADE A ARSEHOLE 👍
The only taking I do is your mrs up the arse
WHAT.... WITH THAT LIMP DICK 😂😂😂
ARSEHOLE 👍
Funny... that was her exact description of you
Logged
El Capitan
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an unwinable war.
Incorrect. Very little drugs in far east countries where they have proper penalties.
If the UK found some bottle and introduced mandatory sentences of 5 years for posession, 15 years for dealing and life for importing All to be served in full, no early release (or release at all in life sentences) then i reckon the drug use in this country would drop by 90% overnight.
That is complete horse shit, drugs are plentiful in far east countries.
Your ignorance on this subject is astonishing, almost as bad as boro_boro_boro
Must admit I thought that was a strange statement. No drugs problem in SE Asia??
Logged
Don pepe
Drug in various guises have been taken by people for all kinds of reasons for at least the last 20,000 years and probably longer. Prohibition only really started 100 years ago and is a complete abnormally in the history of our species.
As an example in the UK you can still go out in March and April and pick wild magic mushrooms in pretty every single part of the country.
Even without touching restricted substances there are still many harmful drugs you can buy in supermarkets, energy drinks being a clear example.
Tobacco which serves no purpose other than to do harm, alcohol which is the most harmful drug in the world.
You have to be a special kind of stupid to think that prohibition it a workable solution to the drug question. Just using the magic mushroom example how do you plan to stop nature?
And where do you get the moral authority to do so? Certainly the Bible was clear on this subject:
"And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed: to you it shall be for food."
God was clear, if it grows naturally then it's yours. Who the fuck are you, this government or anyone else to overrule the word of God?
So to summerise this post, you have no moral right to prohibit what substances a person might choose to put into their body.
A person's meat is the only thing they ever truly own and you have no right over that, period.
Its clear the law as it stands can't clearly define harmful or not harmful substances as it allow drugs which kill millions to be openly sold while drugs which kill hardly anyone are illegal.
Frankly, prohibition is a disastrous policy created from narrow-minded Victorian culture which harms far more people than it helps, as places like Portugal and Amsterdam are showing us the way forward is education and treatment.
If you watch ken burns mini-documentary series prohibition its very interesting how quickly the temperance movement gathered pace and resulted in prohibition and what a spectacular failure it was. I dont take drugs (anymore) but mates still smoke weed and its hard to argue against its legalisation. It can have a lasting mental health effect in people but so can drink. I wouldnt be surprised if one of the outcomes of covid was a significant relaxing of laws on cannabis use as the boost to the economy could be potentially massive.
Taking pills, coke, ket, etc. Is a always a gamble - a drug tester came into a place i worked at a few years back yo deliver a talk and he said it was froghtening the amount of fentanyl that is found in coke now. A noght on the drink is enough of a hood time for anyone n my personal opinion - drugs are too risky, too expensive and ultimately make you feel like shit for a few days.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an unwinable war.
Incorrect. Very little drugs in far east countries where they have proper penalties.
Incorrect.
Bangladesh has millions of addicts. It has a huge problem with Yaba (a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine sold as cheap red or pink pills).
Bhutan has a growing problem with drugs and alcohol amongst its youth.
Cambodia is a major supplier of cannabis and heroin is frequently smuggled through the Golden Triangle.
Southern Thailand is struggling against a massive drugs problem with many villagers hooked on kratom.
Logged
Don pepe
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an unwinable war.
Incorrect. Very little drugs in far east countries where they have proper penalties.
Incorrect.
Bangladesh has millions of addicts. It has a huge problem with Yaba (a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine sold as cheap red or pink pills).
Bhutan has a growing problem with drugs and alcohol amongst its youth.
Cambodia is a major supplier of cannabis and heroin is frequently smuggled through the Golden Triangle.
Southern Thailand is struggling against a massive drugs problem with many villagers hooked on kratom.
Whats kratom
Logged
