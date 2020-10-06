Don pepe

Posts: 839 Four under 21 year olds dead from drugs in one weekend « on: Yesterday at 06:38:12 PM » https://apple.news/AjRYAxbHaTLiSjDCU7vg5OQ



Three 18 year olds and one 21 year old all in the Newcastle area dead from drugs over the weekend. Wish kids would wake up to the gamble theyre taking every time the take this crap

Posts: 6 009 Re: Four under 21 year olds dead from drugs in one weekend « Reply #19 on: Today at 08:15:12 AM » Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:24:22 PM Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 06:49:29 PM No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get





I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an unwinable war.

I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an unwinable war.

Incorrect. Very little drugs in far east countries where they have proper penalties.



Incorrect. Very little drugs in far east countries where they have proper penalties.

If the UK found some bottle and introduced mandatory sentences of 5 years for posession, 15 years for dealing and life for importing All to be served in full, no early release (or release at all in life sentences) then i reckon the drug use in this country would drop by 90% overnight.

Posts: 4 318 Re: Four under 21 year olds dead from drugs in one weekend « Reply #25 on: Today at 08:54:55 AM » Drug in various guises have been taken by people for all kinds of reasons for at least the last 20,000 years and probably longer. Prohibition only really started 100 years ago and is a complete abnormally in the history of our species.



As an example in the UK you can still go out in March and April and pick wild magic mushrooms in pretty every single part of the country.



Even without touching restricted substances there are still many harmful drugs you can buy in supermarkets, energy drinks being a clear example.

Tobacco which serves no purpose other than to do harm, alcohol which is the most harmful drug in the world.



You have to be a special kind of stupid to think that prohibition it a workable solution to the drug question. Just using the magic mushroom example how do you plan to stop nature?



And where do you get the moral authority to do so? Certainly the Bible was clear on this subject:



"And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed: to you it shall be for food."



God was clear, if it grows naturally then it's yours. Who the fuck are you, this government or anyone else to overrule the word of God?



So to summerise this post, you have no moral right to prohibit what substances a person might choose to put into their body.

A person's meat is the only thing they ever truly own and you have no right over that, period.



Its clear the law as it stands can't clearly define harmful or not harmful substances as it allow drugs which kill millions to be openly sold while drugs which kill hardly anyone are illegal.



Frankly, prohibition is a disastrous policy created from narrow-minded Victorian culture which harms far more people than it helps, as places like Portugal and Amsterdam are showing us the way forward is education and treatment.



