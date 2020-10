boro_boro_boro

Posts: 83 Re: Four under 21 year olds dead from drugs in one weekend « Reply #15 on: Today at 06:53:26 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:06:43 PM Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 09:58:38 PM Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:24:22 PM Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 06:49:29 PM No sympathy for them... if you’re daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get





Harsh. Theyre still very immature at that age and considering peer pressure, especially young kids Looking to fit in at the start of uni.



I dont have a strong opinion on drugs but its an “unwinable” war. Just a shame its happened

Sorry but the majority of immature youth manage to avoid popping illegal substances well enough. They are looking for a high and have found out the hard way that it’s a bad idea

Being a bit narrow minded with that. There could be 101 factors why someone gets involved with drugs...

Nothing narrow minded at all



I drill it into my kids not to take drugs and tell them of the consequences.... just like my parents did to me.



These people are more than capable of making a simple decision on right from wrong and they have decided to to do wrong.



Nothing narrow minded at all

I drill it into my kids not to take drugs and tell them of the consequences.... just like my parents did to me.

These people are more than capable of making a simple decision on right from wrong and they have decided to to do wrong.

It's as simple as that