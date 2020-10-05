Welcome,
October 05, 2020, 07:06:50 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Four under 21 year olds dead from drugs in one weekend
Author
Topic: Four under 21 year olds dead from drugs in one weekend
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 835
Four under 21 year olds dead from drugs in one weekend
Today
at 06:38:12 PM »
https://apple.news/AjRYAxbHaTLiSjDCU7vg5OQ
Three 18 year olds and one 21 year old all in the Newcastle area dead from drugs over the weekend. Wish kids would wake up to the gamble theyre taking every time the take this crap
boro_boro_boro
Online
Posts: 77
Re: Four under 21 year olds dead from drugs in one weekend
Today
at 06:49:29 PM »
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
