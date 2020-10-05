Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Four under 21 year olds dead from drugs in one weekend
https://apple.news/AjRYAxbHaTLiSjDCU7vg5OQ

Three 18 year olds and one 21 year old all in the Newcastle area dead from drugs over the weekend. Wish kids would wake up to the gamble theyre taking every time the take this crap
No sympathy for them... if youre daft enough to pop a pill from someone then you deserve everything you get
