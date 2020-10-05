Don pepe

Posts: 835 Four under 21 year olds dead from drugs in one weekend « on: Today at 06:38:12 PM » https://apple.news/AjRYAxbHaTLiSjDCU7vg5OQ



Three 18 year olds and one 21 year old all in the Newcastle area dead from drugs over the weekend. Wish kids would wake up to the gamble theyre taking every time the take this crap