October 06, 2020, 07:05:03 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Parmo
Author
Topic: The Parmo (Read 345 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 314
The Parmo
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:29:23 PM »
To be fair, it looks amazing.
https://youtu.be/2LUz01QXRiE
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 13 049
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:31:55 PM »
I am subscribed to him on Youtube.
It did give me a slight chuckle when that popped up on my feed.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Gray Squirrel
Offline
Posts: 270
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:56:45 PM »
Most of his recipes look great
Logged
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 161
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:07:21 PM »
Nothing wrong with adding a twist to it but his accent was way off and that's why I make my own taste better
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 314
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:27:42 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 04:07:21 PM
Nothing wrong with adding a twist to it but his accent was way off and that's why I make my own taste better
Putting bacon in the coating
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 219
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:25 PM »
I skipped to 10 mins in, and he was still breadcrumbing the fecking chicken
End result looked decent, but a bit stingy with the bech and cheese
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 314
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:34:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:29:25 PM
I skipped to 10 mins in, and he was still breadcrumbing the fecking chicken
End result looked decent, but a bit stingy with the bech and cheese
If he paired it with the chilli cheese fries, lush. .
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 322
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:16 PM »
Wifes little twist on them is to use crushed pork scratchings as the coating instead of breadcrumbs
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 219
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:09 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 10:09:16 PM
Wifes little twist on them is to use crushed pork scratchings as the coating instead of breadcrumbs
Was the triple bypass a success?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 745
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:09 PM »
I was doing this kind of stuff in the late 80's/early 90's.
We would be knocking Parmo's up till 4 am it was brutal sometimes...
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 745
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:49 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 10:09:16 PM
Wifes little twist on them is to use crushed pork scratchings as the coating instead of breadcrumbs
Loving the sound of that
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 827
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:02:50 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 10:12:09 PM
I was doing this kind of stuff in the late 80's/early 90's.
We would be knocking Parmo's up till 4 am it was brutal sometimes...
sounds wild
Logged
