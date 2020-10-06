Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 06, 2020, 07:05:03 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Parmo  (Read 345 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 314


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:29:23 PM »
To be fair, it looks amazing.

https://youtu.be/2LUz01QXRiE
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 049


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:31:55 PM »
I am subscribed to him on Youtube.

It did give me a slight chuckle when that popped up on my feed.



 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Gray Squirrel
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 270



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:56:45 PM »
Most of his recipes look great
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 161



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:07:21 PM »
Nothing wrong with adding a twist to it but his accent was way off and that's why I make my own taste better 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 314


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:27:42 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 04:07:21 PM
Nothing wrong with adding a twist to it but his accent was way off and that's why I make my own taste better 

Putting bacon in the coating 

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 219


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:29:25 PM »
I skipped to 10 mins in, and he was still breadcrumbing the fecking chicken  rava




End result looked decent, but a bit stingy with the bech and cheese
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 314


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:34:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:29:25 PM
I skipped to 10 mins in, and he was still breadcrumbing the fecking chicken  rava

End result looked decent, but a bit stingy with the bech and cheese

If he paired it with the chilli cheese fries, lush. .
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 322


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:09:16 PM »
Wifes little twist on them is to use crushed pork scratchings as the coating instead of breadcrumbs 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 219


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:11:09 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 10:09:16 PM
Wifes little twist on them is to use crushed pork scratchings as the coating instead of breadcrumbs 


Was the triple bypass a success?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 745


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:12:09 PM »
I was doing this kind of stuff in the late 80's/early 90's.

We would be knocking Parmo's up till 4 am it was brutal sometimes...
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 745


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:12:49 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 10:09:16 PM
Wifes little twist on them is to use crushed pork scratchings as the coating instead of breadcrumbs 

Loving the sound of that   :like: :like:
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 827


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:02:50 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:12:09 PM
I was doing this kind of stuff in the late 80's/early 90's.

We would be knocking Parmo's up till 4 am it was brutal sometimes...

sounds wild
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 