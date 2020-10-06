Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 4 314





Posts: 4 314

Re: The Parmo « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:34:29 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:29:25 PM



End result looked decent, but a bit stingy with the bech and cheese

I skipped to 10 mins in, and he was still breadcrumbing the fecking chickenEnd result looked decent, but a bit stingy with the bech and cheese

If he paired it with the chilli cheese fries, lush. .



If he paired it with the chilli cheese fries, lush. .