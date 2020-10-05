Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 05, 2020, 04:19:58 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Parmo
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Parmo (Read 138 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 308
The Parmo
«
on:
Today
at 01:29:23 PM »
To be fair, it looks amazing.
https://youtu.be/2LUz01QXRiE
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 13 047
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:31:55 PM »
I am subscribed to him on Youtube.
It did give me a slight chuckle when that popped up on my feed.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Gray Squirrel
Offline
Posts: 270
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:56:45 PM »
Most of his recipes look great
Logged
Teamboro
Online
Posts: 1 161
Re: The Parmo
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:07:21 PM »
Nothing wrong with adding a twist to it but his accent was way off and that's why I make my own taste better
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...