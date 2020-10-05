Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Gunnersaurus  (Read 355 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: October 05, 2020, 12:09:12 PM »
Made redundant by the tight fuckers at Arsenal, must cost max a tenth of Ozil weekly wage to keep the poor bastard employed for a year  :wanker:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: October 05, 2020, 12:51:20 PM »
Becoming extinct!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: October 05, 2020, 01:14:50 PM »
  mcl
nekder365
« Reply #3 on: October 05, 2020, 01:22:47 PM »
Bet he was payed less than 35k a year......Just read West Ham charge £700 for a kid to walk out with the team....
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: October 05, 2020, 01:29:12 PM »
Absolutely no morals, ok he hasn't got much to do at the moment but he's done the job for 27 years will cost next to nothing compared to the £millions paid to the players, not to mention that they have a hugely rich set of directors. But guess that's prem footy for you all about making a few extra ££.
Pile
« Reply #5 on: October 05, 2020, 07:18:50 PM »
I lost a lot of respect for football when Leicester went bust. Loads of small businesses went to the wall yet jug ears and his mates celebrated, then a few years later Leicester started chucking millions around. Same for the Uber rich clubs putting low paid staff on furlough. It fucking stinks.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:38:14 PM »
Apparently Ozil has said he'll pay his wages, well done that man  jc
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:17:33 PM »
 jc jc
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:08:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:17:33 PM
jc jc




He is getting a transfer to Chelsea tomorrow  monkey


On a serious note thats a very good thing to do and he will win a lot of favour
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:41:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:17:33 PM
jc jc



Let's be fucking clear, its less than 1 6th of a week's wages for Ozil to cover a year of that blokes salary.

To be applauded, yeah but don't get carried away.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:50:59 AM »
WHAT'S GOING ON ERE THEN ?  🦖🦖🦖

THERE'S NOWT TO FUCKING SEE...... HOP ALONG THE BUS NOW WILL YA  👍

🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸
