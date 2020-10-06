Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 06, 2020, 04:40:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Gunnersaurus  (Read 232 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 791


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:09:12 PM »
Made redundant by the tight fuckers at Arsenal, must cost max a tenth of Ozil weekly wage to keep the poor bastard employed for a year  :wanker:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 397


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:51:20 PM »
Becoming extinct!
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 791


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:14:50 PM »
  mcl
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 765


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:22:47 PM »
Bet he was payed less than 35k a year......Just read West Ham charge £700 for a kid to walk out with the team....
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 791


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:29:12 PM »
Absolutely no morals, ok he hasn't got much to do at the moment but he's done the job for 27 years will cost next to nothing compared to the £millions paid to the players, not to mention that they have a hugely rich set of directors. But guess that's prem footy for you all about making a few extra ££.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 959



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:18:50 PM »
I lost a lot of respect for football when Leicester went bust. Loads of small businesses went to the wall yet jug ears and his mates celebrated, then a few years later Leicester started chucking millions around. Same for the Uber rich clubs putting low paid staff on furlough. It fucking stinks.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 791


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:38:14 PM »
Apparently Ozil has said he'll pay his wages, well done that man  jc
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 