October 06, 2020, 04:40:20 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Gunnersaurus
Author
Topic: Gunnersaurus (Read 232 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 791
Gunnersaurus
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:09:12 PM »
Made redundant by the tight fuckers at Arsenal, must cost max a tenth of Ozil weekly wage to keep the poor bastard employed for a year
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 397
Re: Gunnersaurus
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:51:20 PM »
Becoming extinct!
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 791
Re: Gunnersaurus
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:14:50 PM »
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 765
Re: Gunnersaurus
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:22:47 PM »
Bet he was payed less than 35k a year......Just read West Ham charge £700 for a kid to walk out with the team....
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 791
Re: Gunnersaurus
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:29:12 PM »
Absolutely no morals, ok he hasn't got much to do at the moment but he's done the job for 27 years will cost next to nothing compared to the £millions paid to the players, not to mention that they have a hugely rich set of directors. But guess that's prem footy for you all about making a few extra ££.
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 959
Re: Gunnersaurus
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:18:50 PM »
I lost a lot of respect for football when Leicester went bust. Loads of small businesses went to the wall yet jug ears and his mates celebrated, then a few years later Leicester started chucking millions around. Same for the Uber rich clubs putting low paid staff on furlough. It fucking stinks.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 791
Re: Gunnersaurus
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:38:14 PM »
Apparently Ozil has said he'll pay his wages, well done that man
