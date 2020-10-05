Welcome,
October 05, 2020, 01:13:59 PM
Gunnersaurus
Author
Topic: Gunnersaurus (Read 64 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 779
Gunnersaurus
«
on:
Today
at 12:09:12 PM »
Made redundant by the tight fuckers at Arsenal, must cost max a tenth of Ozil weekly wage to keep the poor bastard employed for a year
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 395
Re: Gunnersaurus
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:51:20 PM »
Becoming extinct!
