October 05, 2020
Topic: Gunnersaurus
Itchy_ring
Today at 12:09:12 PM
Made redundant by the tight fuckers at Arsenal, must cost max a tenth of Ozil weekly wage to keep the poor bastard employed for a year  :wanker:
Holgateoldskool
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:51:20 PM
Becoming extinct!
