LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 818



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 818I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... AMERICAN MURDER ON NETFLIX « on: October 05, 2020, 11:52:00 AM » FUCKING SICK CUNT SHOULD HAVE GOT THE CHAIR 😠😠😠



THROWING HIS KIDS IN TO HOT OIL AND KILLING HIS WIFE SO HE COULD BE WITH HIS NEW PARTNER 😠😠😠



I HOPE HE GETS IT IN THE BIG HOUSE 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 991



UTB





Posts: 9 991UTB Re: AMERICAN MURDER ON NETFLIX « Reply #1 on: October 05, 2020, 12:15:34 PM » I watched that the other day, fucking sick bastard. Why didn't he just get a divorce like every other fucker that wants out of a marriage. 4 wasted lives just because he didn't want to deal with a separation Logged

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 520





Posts: 3 520 Re: AMERICAN MURDER ON NETFLIX « Reply #3 on: October 06, 2020, 04:55:54 AM » Just watched it. What an absolute cunt.



He aint gonna last anytime at all if he gets put in general population. Hope he fucking suffers everyday of his worthless life.



Logged

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 991



UTB





Posts: 9 991UTB Re: AMERICAN MURDER ON NETFLIX « Reply #5 on: October 06, 2020, 07:15:01 AM » Quote from: Steboro on October 06, 2020, 04:55:54 AM Just watched it. What an absolute cunt.



He aint gonna last anytime at all if he gets put in general population. Hope he fucking suffers everyday of his worthless life.







Isolated isn't he. Locked up 23hrs a day in a tiny box, out only for shower and exercise. Only 35yr old, imagine that routine from that age for the next 40 plus years potentially. Good enough for him, hope he lives 100. Isolated isn't he. Locked up 23hrs a day in a tiny box, out only for shower and exercise. Only 35yr old, imagine that routine from that age for the next 40 plus years potentially. Good enough for him, hope he lives 100. Logged

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 520





Posts: 3 520 Re: AMERICAN MURDER ON NETFLIX « Reply #6 on: October 06, 2020, 02:30:58 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on October 06, 2020, 07:15:01 AM Quote from: Steboro on October 06, 2020, 04:55:54 AM Just watched it. What an absolute cunt.



He aint gonna last anytime at all if he gets put in general population. Hope he fucking suffers everyday of his worthless life.







Isolated isn't he. Locked up 23hrs a day in a tiny box, out only for shower and exercise. Only 35yr old, imagine that routine from that age for the next 40 plus years potentially. Good enough for him, hope he lives 100.

Isolated isn't he. Locked up 23hrs a day in a tiny box, out only for shower and exercise. Only 35yr old, imagine that routine from that age for the next 40 plus years potentially. Good enough for him, hope he lives 100.

People like him should be used as test subjects for medicine. Make something useful out of his worthless life. People like him should be used as test subjects for medicine. Make something useful out of his worthless life. Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 803





Posts: 2 803 Re: AMERICAN MURDER ON NETFLIX « Reply #7 on: October 06, 2020, 02:32:55 PM » Watched it last night. To try to blame his Mrs was cowardly as fuck. Waste of oxygen. Logged

BoroPE

Offline



Posts: 2 408





Posts: 2 408 Re: AMERICAN MURDER ON NETFLIX « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:46:07 AM » Amazing how much footage they had, seemed to play their lives out on Facebook. So sad what he did. Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 803





Posts: 2 803 Re: AMERICAN MURDER ON NETFLIX « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:20:05 PM » Yes it is Minge...



Watched How to survive a murder.....That is fucking mental also............... Logged