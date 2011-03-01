Pallys bar stool

Posts: 39 Your top 3 British boxers « on: Today at 09:47:11 AM » Listening to a podcast and Spencer Oliver said Naseem Hamed is probably the best he's ever seen. I can't agree with that simply because he lived so poorly in the final years and didn't sign off his legacy.



1. Lewis

2. Calzaghe

3. Naz



I think Josh Taylor may make that list in a few years, Logged

Don pepe

Posts: 832 Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:22:31 AM » Best ever or best post war or best last year?



Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3



Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?



Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 782 Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:25:05 AM » Lewis and Calzaghe definitely.



3rd on is tough, Fury could end up there but not yet, probably go Honeyghan as he had the most exceptional one off performance but then backed it up. Logged

nekder365

Posts: 2 740 Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:45:47 AM » Couple of names spring to mind to throw in there..

Jim Watt Carl Froch Robin Reid Herol Graham Duke Mackenzie....... Logged

nekder365

Posts: 2 740 Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #16 on: Today at 11:07:16 AM » Ken Buchanan (only watched videos etc) but his fight with Roberto Duran is A1 punches and knees to groin afyer 15 rounds of leathering each other...... Logged

nekder365

Posts: 2 740 Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #17 on: Today at 11:09:09 AM » Then Duran bottled the re match and he would be in my top 10 of all time..... Logged

PoliteDwarf

Posts: 9 631Not big and not clever Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #18 on: Today at 11:11:45 AM » Frank Bruno, Barry McGuigan and Henry Cooper. Logged CoB scum

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 15 242 Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #19 on: Today at 11:24:26 AM » I wondered if anyone would give McGuigan a go, and Jim Watts. Eubank's great fights were just some of the best ever, and he must rank above Benn. Eubank lost it after Watson because he didn't want to 'kill' anyone else, poor bugger.



if you want a top three mad bastards can I have the Fen Tiger? You would NOT want him looking for you. Logged

Steboro

Posts: 3 503 Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #22 on: Today at 12:05:20 PM » 1. Billy Hardy

2. Ronnie Pickering

3. The pikey that battered 3 lads outside The Pennyweight in Darlo 1994 Logged

Minge

Posts: 9 707Superstar Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #24 on: Today at 12:11:56 PM » My mate iron mike would batter everyone mentioned one after another and not need the 2nd round Logged

nekder365

Posts: 2 740 Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #28 on: Today at 12:47:50 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:46:59 AM Audley Harrison



Simon Vallily



Henry Wharton



You are not having Vailliy you put him in cos he is from the Boro as good as a boxer he is he's not in the same class as some of the names mentioned You are not having Vailliy you put him in cos he is from the Boro as good as a boxer he is he's not in the same class as some of the names mentioned Logged

Gramsci

Posts: 8 296 Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #30 on: Today at 01:53:35 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:22:31 AM Best ever or best post war or best last year?



Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3



Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?







They should be near the top if they are that person's top 3



Is this the boxing police policing people's freedom to choose They should be near the top if they are that person's top 3Is this the boxing police policing people's freedom to choose Logged

Gramsci

Posts: 8 296 Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #32 on: Today at 02:09:30 PM » Minter was a warrior, technically not the best, but had the heart of a lion, for that reason he makes my top three Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 7 789Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #35 on: Today at 02:24:17 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 02:09:30 PM

Minter was a warrior, technically not the best, but had the heart of a lion, for that reason he makes my top three

Minter was a good old-fashioned upright British southpaw with a heavy right hook; technically excellent. A career blighted by cuts. My favourite boxer as a kid but very much the boxer rather than the brawler. A great, but not in the top three for me. Minter was a good old-fashioned upright British southpaw with a heavy right hook; technically excellent. A career blighted by cuts. My favourite boxer as a kid but very much the boxer rather than the brawler. A great, but not in the top three for me. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

nekder365

Posts: 2 740 Re: Your top 3 British boxers « Reply #36 on: Today at 02:40:20 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:24:17 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 02:09:30 PM

Minter was a warrior, technically not the best, but had the heart of a lion, for that reason he makes my top three

Minter was a good old-fashioned upright British southpaw with a heavy right hook; technically excellent. A career blighted by cuts. My favourite boxer as a kid but very much the boxer rather than the brawler. A great, but not in the top three for me.

Minter was a good old-fashioned upright British southpaw with a heavy right hook; technically excellent. A career blighted by cuts. My favourite boxer as a kid but very much the boxer rather than the brawler. A great, but not in the top three for me.

Spot on Tel



Still surprised Robin Reid has not had much of a shout....... Spot on TelStill surprised Robin Reid has not had much of a shout....... Logged