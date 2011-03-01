Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 05, 2020, 04:19:47 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Your top 3 British boxers  (Read 359 times)
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 39


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:47:11 AM »
Listening to a podcast and Spencer Oliver said Naseem Hamed is probably the best he's ever seen. I can't agree with that simply because he lived so poorly in the final years and didn't sign off his legacy.

I'll go

1. Lewis
2. Calzaghe
3. Naz

I think Josh Taylor may make that list in a few years,
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 771

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:50:17 AM »
LEWIS
CALZAGHE
HONEYGHAN

🥊🥊🥊
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 363


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:50:39 AM »
Nigel Benn

Tyson Fury

Lloyd Honeyghan
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 296



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:59:54 AM »
1. Naz
2. Minter
3. Conteh

 
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 987

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:21:29 AM »
Lewis
Calzaghe
Fury
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 832


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:22:31 AM »
Best ever or best post war or best last year?

Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3

Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 782


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:25:05 AM »
Lewis and Calzaghe definitely.

3rd on is tough, Fury could end up there but not yet, probably go Honeyghan as he had the most exceptional one off performance but then backed it up.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 740


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:38:44 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:22:31 AM
Best ever or best post war or best last year?

Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3

Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?

I agree Don. How can Eubank not be included if Benn and Naz are.....It needs a think........
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 987

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:44:52 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:22:31 AM
Best ever or best post war or best last year?

Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3

Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?



Just your best 3 boxers you over thinking bell 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 740


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:45:47 AM »
Couple of names spring to mind to throw in there..
Jim Watt  Carl Froch Robin Reid Herol Graham Duke Mackenzie.......  
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 740


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:46:36 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:44:52 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:22:31 AM
Best ever or best post war or best last year?

Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3

Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?



Just your best 3 boxers you over thinking bell 

😂😂😂
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 740


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:48:13 AM »
My personal fav was Charlie Magri....
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 740


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:52:01 AM »
3 Magri
2 Buchanan
1 Lewis
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 39


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:56:57 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:22:31 AM
Best ever or best post war or best last year?

Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3

Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?



Whatever you want, I always go for people I have seen fight or play football in these lists.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 39


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:58:12 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:38:44 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:22:31 AM
Best ever or best post war or best last year?

Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3

Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?

I agree Don. How can Eubank not be included if Benn and Naz are.....It needs a think........

I'd put Eubank over Benn but Naz was a far more talented boxer. Eubank was hard as nails but he lost his finishing edge a little after Thomas.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 39


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:58:44 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:45:47 AM
Couple of names spring to mind to throw in there..
Jim Watt  Carl Froch Robin Reid Herol Graham Duke Mackenzie.......  

Great names. Big fan of them all. Froch hard as nails.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 740


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:07:16 AM »
Ken Buchanan (only watched videos etc) but his fight with Roberto Duran is A1 punches and knees to groin afyer 15 rounds of leathering each other......
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 740


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:09:09 AM »
Then Duran bottled the re match and he would be in my top 10 of all time.....
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 631


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:11:45 AM »
Frank Bruno, Barry McGuigan and Henry Cooper.
Logged
CoB scum
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 242



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:24:26 AM »
I wondered if anyone would give McGuigan a go, and Jim Watts. Eubank's great fights were just some of the best ever, and he must rank above Benn. Eubank lost it after Watson because he didn't want to 'kill' anyone else, poor bugger.

if you want a top three mad bastards can I have the Fen Tiger? You would NOT want him looking for you.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 789


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:27:12 AM »
Eubank (Snr)
McGuigan
Fury
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 005


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:46:59 AM »
Audley Harrison

Simon Vallily

Henry Wharton
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Steboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 503


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:05:20 PM »
1.  Billy Hardy
2.  Ronnie Pickering
3.  The pikey that battered 3 lads outside The Pennyweight in Darlo 1994
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 39


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:09:33 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:46:59 AM
Audley Harrison

Simon Vallily

Henry Wharton

 What was wrong with Wharton? good boxer in a great age.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 707

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:11:56 PM »
My mate iron mike would batter everyone mentioned one after another and not need the 2nd round  :homer:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 005


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:16:08 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 12:09:33 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:46:59 AM
Audley Harrison

Simon Vallily

Henry Wharton

 What was wrong with Wharton? good boxer in a great age.

Yeah he was actually.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 789


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:16:41 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 12:09:33 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:46:59 AM
Audley Harrison

Simon Vallily

Henry Wharton

 What was wrong with Wharton? good boxer in a great age.

Very good fighter Wharton. Went the distance with both Eubank and Benn and lost to a split decision for the title against Robin Reid. They were his only losses, all world title bids.
He can't half hit a 3 iron too.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 832


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:36:09 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:58:12 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:38:44 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:22:31 AM
Best ever or best post war or best last year?

Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3

Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?

I agree Don. How can Eubank not be included if Benn and Naz are.....It needs a think........

I'd put Eubank over Benn but Naz was a far more talented boxer. Eubank was hard as nails but he lost his finishing edge a little after Thomas.

Thomas?
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 740


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:47:50 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:46:59 AM
Audley Harrison

Simon Vallily

Henry Wharton

You are not having Vailliy you put him in cos he is from the Boro as good as a boxer he is he's not in the same class as some of the names mentioned  mcl
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 740


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:35:29 PM »
1 X
2 Carboard
3 Egg.......
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 296



View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:53:35 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:22:31 AM
Best ever or best post war or best last year?

Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3

Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?



They should be near the top if they are that person's top 3  lost

Is this the boxing police policing people's freedom to choose  :pd:
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 832


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:06:31 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 01:53:35 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:22:31 AM
Best ever or best post war or best last year?

Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3

Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?



They should be near the top if they are that person's top 3  lost

Is this the boxing police policing people's freedom to choose  :pd:

Then that person hasnt got a fucking clue

Calzaghe isnt even the best welsh boxer ever
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 296



View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:09:30 PM »
Minter was a warrior, technically not the best, but had the heart of a lion, for that reason he makes my top three  :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 242



View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:12:28 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:06:31 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 01:53:35 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:22:31 AM
Best ever or best post war or best last year?

Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3

Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?



They should be near the top if they are that person's top 3  lost

Is this the boxing police policing people's freedom to choose  :pd:

Then that person hasnt got a fucking clue

Calzaghe isnt even the best welsh boxer ever

Without looking, wasn't he unbeaten? Not too shabby
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 39


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:21:32 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:36:09 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:58:12 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:38:44 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:22:31 AM
Best ever or best post war or best last year?

Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3

Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?

I agree Don. How can Eubank not be included if Benn and Naz are.....It needs a think........

Sorry Watson!

I'd put Eubank over Benn but Naz was a far more talented boxer. Eubank was hard as nails but he lost his finishing edge a little after Thomas.

Thomas?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 789


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:24:17 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 02:09:30 PM
Minter was a warrior, technically not the best, but had the heart of a lion, for that reason he makes my top three  :like:

Minter was a good old-fashioned upright British southpaw with a heavy right hook; technically excellent. A career blighted by cuts. My favourite boxer as a kid but very much the boxer rather than the brawler. A great, but not in the top three for me.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 740


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 02:40:20 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:24:17 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 02:09:30 PM
Minter was a warrior, technically not the best, but had the heart of a lion, for that reason he makes my top three  :like:

Minter was a good old-fashioned upright British southpaw with a heavy right hook; technically excellent. A career blighted by cuts. My favourite boxer as a kid but very much the boxer rather than the brawler. A great, but not in the top three for me.

Spot on Tel  :like:

Still surprised Robin Reid has not had much of a shout.......
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 128


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 02:48:54 PM »
FUNSO BANJO 
TONY SIBSON 
CHARLIE MAGRI 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 789


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 03:23:18 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:40:20 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:24:17 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 02:09:30 PM
Minter was a warrior, technically not the best, but had the heart of a lion, for that reason he makes my top three  :like:

Minter was a good old-fashioned upright British southpaw with a heavy right hook; technically excellent. A career blighted by cuts. My favourite boxer as a kid but very much the boxer rather than the brawler. A great, but not in the top three for me.

Spot on Tel  :like:

Still surprised Robin Reid has not had much of a shout.......

Or Froch. Effective if not overly entertaining.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 39


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 03:27:20 PM »
Froch was hard as nails! Heart of a lion!
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 740


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 03:35:42 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:23:18 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:40:20 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:24:17 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 02:09:30 PM
Minter was a warrior, technically not the best, but had the heart of a lion, for that reason he makes my top three  :like:

Minter was a good old-fashioned upright British southpaw with a heavy right hook; technically excellent. A career blighted by cuts. My favourite boxer as a kid but very much the boxer rather than the brawler. A great, but not in the top three for me.

Spot on Tel  :like:

Still surprised Robin Reid has not had much of a shout.......

Or Froch. Effective if not overly entertaining.

Yes. I gave Froch a shout earlier  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 607



View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:40:35 PM »
Lewis, Calzaghe and erm....er.....

Eubank?  Hatton?  Honeghan?  Mckenzie?  Minter?  Mcguigan?  Benn?  Dunno.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 789


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:46:28 PM »
Calzaghe's record is just incredible but I didn't like him as a fighter; too slappy.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 215


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:59:00 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 215


View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:59:52 PM »
Theres so many good Prince Naseem gifs  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 789


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:04:52 PM »
He's gone up a division or two now like..
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 