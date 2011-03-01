|
Pallys bar stool
Listening to a podcast and Spencer Oliver said Naseem Hamed is probably the best he's ever seen. I can't agree with that simply because he lived so poorly in the final years and didn't sign off his legacy.
I'll go
1. Lewis
2. Calzaghe
3. Naz
I think Josh Taylor may make that list in a few years,
Pallys bar stool
Best ever or best post war or best last year?
Honeyghan, minter, benn or naz shouldnt be anywhere near top 3
Depends what you mean by best - best technical/tactical, most successful, most exciting?
Whatever you want, I always go for people I have seen fight or play football in these lists.
Pallys bar stool
I agree Don. How can Eubank not be included if Benn and Naz are.....It needs a think........
I'd put Eubank over Benn but Naz was a far more talented boxer. Eubank was hard as nails but he lost his finishing edge a little after Thomas.
Pallys bar stool
Couple of names spring to mind to throw in there..
Jim Watt Carl Froch Robin Reid Herol Graham Duke Mackenzie.......
Great names. Big fan of them all. Froch hard as nails.
Pallys bar stool
Audley Harrison
Simon Vallily
Henry Wharton
What was wrong with Wharton? good boxer in a great age.
TerryCochranesSocks
Very good fighter Wharton. Went the distance with both Eubank and Benn and lost to a split decision for the title against Robin Reid. They were his only losses, all world title bids.
He can't half hit a 3 iron too.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pallys bar stool
Sorry Watson!
Thomas?
TerryCochranesSocks
Minter was a warrior, technically not the best, but had the heart of a lion, for that reason he makes my top three
Minter was a good old-fashioned upright British southpaw with a heavy right hook; technically excellent. A career blighted by cuts. My favourite boxer as a kid but very much the boxer rather than the brawler. A great, but not in the top three for me.
Spot on Tel
Still surprised Robin Reid has not had much of a shout.......
Or Froch. Effective if not overly entertaining.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pallys bar stool
Froch was hard as nails! Heart of a lion!
