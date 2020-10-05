Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 05, 2020, 01:13:49 PM
Author Topic: Riot shields made in UK used in USA uproar  (Read 179 times)
RedSteel
Posts: 9 987

UTB


« on: Today at 08:30:00 AM »
Are these dickheads fuckin serious, kicking off about us selling the USA riot shields ffs  lost

On about clutching at any fucking straw you can to get your bias agenda over, even for Sky news is fucking low.

https://news.sky.com/story/revealed-uk-shields-used-in-us-blm-protests-despite-govt-claim-of-no-evidence-12088842

Nasty Police officers hitting us when they should let us protest in peace (looting, murdering, burning buildings)

Our media are a disgrace.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 631


Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:00:21 AM »
Riot shields used on rioters. Whatever next.

Good to see British manufacturing exports.  :like:
Logged
CoB scum
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 779


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:37:58 AM »
Should be happy that we are selling them to a democratic country with proper laws to be used by well trained personnel  :like:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 631


Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:16:57 AM »
Logged
CoB scum
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 307


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:19:51 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:30:00 AM
Our media are a disgrace.

I've been saying that for quite some time.

Like the lefties on here they've completely forgotten about individual liberties and freedom and instead just want to push totalitarianism of the radical far left.



Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steboro
Posts: 3 503


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:09:47 PM »
I would use shields like the ones down in the armory at Preston Hall Museum.  Big fuck off spike to the eye.
Logged
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 76


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:57:07 PM »
I actually have a serious issue with this
















































































They didnt use them hard enough... if your gonna hit someone make sure you do a proper job
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 609


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:58:05 PM »
Good old British entrepreneurship.
Logged
