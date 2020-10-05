Welcome,
October 05, 2020, 01:13:44 PM
Riot shields made in UK used in USA uproar
Author
Topic: Riot shields made in UK used in USA uproar (Read 178 times)
RedSteel
UTB
Riot shields made in UK used in USA uproar
Are these dickheads fuckin serious, kicking off about us selling the USA riot shields ffs
On about clutching at any fucking straw you can to get your bias agenda over, even for Sky news is fucking low.
https://news.sky.com/story/revealed-uk-shields-used-in-us-blm-protests-despite-govt-claim-of-no-evidence-12088842
Nasty Police officers hitting us when they should let us protest in peace (looting, murdering, burning buildings)
Our media are a disgrace.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: Riot shields made in UK used in USA uproar
Riot shields used on rioters. Whatever next.
Good to see British manufacturing exports.
Itchy_ring
Re: Riot shields made in UK used in USA uproar
Should be happy that we are selling them to a democratic country with proper laws to be used by well trained personnel
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: Riot shields made in UK used in USA uproar
Bobupanddown
Re: Riot shields made in UK used in USA uproar
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:30:00 AM
Our media are a disgrace.
I've been saying that for quite some time.
Like the lefties on here they've completely forgotten about individual liberties and freedom and instead just want to push totalitarianism of the radical far left.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steboro
Re: Riot shields made in UK used in USA uproar
I would use shields like the ones down in the armory at Preston Hall Museum. Big fuck off spike to the eye.
boro_boro_boro
Re: Riot shields made in UK used in USA uproar
I actually have a serious issue with this
They didnt use them hard enough... if your gonna hit someone make sure you do a proper job
Bill Buxton
Re: Riot shields made in UK used in USA uproar
Good old British entrepreneurship.
