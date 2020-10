2020 what a fucking barmy year.



Manchester City 2 Leicester 5

Leicester 0 West Ham 4

Manchester United 1 Spurs 6



Surely these results have to be down to empty stadiums?



Fuck knows what the reason was for Villa 7 Liverpool 2.



Football, donít you just love it.







SINCE COVID AND NO CROWDS I HAVE WON A DECENT WEDGE BACKING THE OUTSIDERS