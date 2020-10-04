Welcome,
October 05, 2020, 09:40:20 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bindippers??
Author
Topic: Bindippers?? (Read 334 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 777
Bindippers??
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:02:57 PM »
Anyone watching? Are they getting the slippering the score suggests
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 608
Re: Bindippers??
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:07:44 PM »
Lets hope they get a few more hammerings this season.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 762
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Bindippers??
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:08:21 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I JINXED EM 👍😜👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 745
Re: Bindippers??
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:00:24 PM »
PL has been absolutely batshit insane this season. Defenders exposed as absolute jokers. Wonder how much of an affect the lack of crowd is having.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 627
Not big and not clever
Re: Bindippers??
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:52 PM »
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 044
Re: Bindippers??
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:02 PM »
Three of the goals were big deflections .
No excuses for the shambles of a defence though.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 762
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Bindippers??
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:29:14 AM »
ROY KEANE HAS JUST COME OFF THE PHONE FROM KLOPP AGAIN 👍
AND SAID.... SEE YOU GERMAN CUNT.... I TOLD YOU YER DEFENCE WAS SLOPPY 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 777
Re: Bindippers??
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:35:55 AM »
Only seen one of the goals so far, where someone stood right off Watkins and he slams it into the corner, poor defending but no where near the comedy of our main England centre back pulling Luke Shaw to the deck so that the Spurs player can score
