October 04, 2020, 11:12:30 PM
Bindippers??
Topic: Bindippers?? (Read 207 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 775
Bindippers??
Today
at 08:02:57 PM »
Anyone watching? Are they getting the slippering the score suggests
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 608
Re: Bindippers??
Today
at 08:07:44 PM »
Lets hope they get a few more hammerings this season.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 759
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Bindippers??
Today
at 08:08:21 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I JINXED EM 👍😜👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 745
Re: Bindippers??
Today
at 09:00:24 PM »
PL has been absolutely batshit insane this season. Defenders exposed as absolute jokers. Wonder how much of an affect the lack of crowd is having.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 626
Not big and not clever
Re: Bindippers??
Today
at 09:43:52 PM »
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 044
Re: Bindippers??
Today
at 11:03:02 PM »
Three of the goals were big deflections .
No excuses for the shambles of a defence though.
Tory Cunt
