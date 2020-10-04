Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 04, 2020, 11:12:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bindippers??  (Read 207 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 775


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:02:57 PM »
Anyone watching? Are they getting the slippering the score suggests 
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 608


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:07:44 PM »
Lets hope they get a few more hammerings this season.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 759

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:08:21 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I JINXED EM 👍😜👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 745


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:00:24 PM »
PL has been absolutely batshit insane this season. Defenders exposed as absolute jokers. Wonder how much of an affect the lack of crowd is having.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 626


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:43:52 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 044


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:03:02 PM »
Three of the goals were big deflections .


No excuses for the shambles of a defence though.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 