October 04, 2020, 07:08:14 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Man utd
Author
Topic: Man utd (Read 206 times)
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 450
Duckyfuzz
Man utd
«
on:
Today
at 05:09:27 PM »
Getting a good hiding here.
Ole will be lucky to have a job if this gets any worse.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 601
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:11:24 PM »
Last time they let in 3 goals in the first half was Boro in '97.
#BURRAFACTS
PS: fuck 'em - love to see them let I n 10 today.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 774
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:14:01 PM »
Could easily be 6 or 7 at this rate
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 450
Duckyfuzz
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:14:17 PM »
Jose will be a right smug cunt at the end of this.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 601
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:15:27 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on
Today
at 05:14:17 PM
Jose will be a right smug cunt at the end of this.
Well...... he was at at the start so why would he change?
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 450
Duckyfuzz
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:16:16 PM »
Fair point
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 119
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:18:27 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on
Today
at 05:09:27 PM
Getting a good hiding here.
Ole will be lucky to have a job if this gets any worse.
HE SHOULD NEVER HAVE GOT THE JOB IN THE FIRST PLACE
HE WILL BE GONE SOON
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 450
Duckyfuzz
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:19:12 PM »
Hope Son scores again. I am sure some of the big hitters on here have a bag of sand on him getting three today.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 601
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:21:19 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on
Today
at 05:19:12 PM
Hope Son scores again. I am sure some of the big hitters on here have a bag of sand on him getting three today.
Unfortunately I only had five grand on Spurs scoring more than 3. I wasn't that confident to be honest.
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 450
Duckyfuzz
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:22:27 PM »
Great punting
I cashed out when utd were winning
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 242
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:45:09 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 05:11:24 PM
Last time they let in 3 goals in the first half was Boro in '97.
#BURRAFACTS
PS: fuck 'em - love to see them let I n 10 today.
At home maybe' 3-0 down at Boro in 2005 at ht.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 601
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:10:26 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 05:45:09 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 05:11:24 PM
Last time they let in 3 goals in the first half was Boro in '97.
#BURRAFACTS
PS: fuck 'em - love to see them let I n 10 today.
At home maybe' 3-0 down at Boro in 2005 at ht.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 601
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:11:40 PM »
Man U looked fucking dog shit today.
Ole for the chop.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 625
Not big and not clever
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:27:16 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 601
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:30:16 PM »
OLE AT THE WHEEL
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 625
Not big and not clever
Re: Man utd
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:42:33 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
