October 04, 2020, 07:08:09 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Topic: Man utd
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


Today at 05:09:27 PM
Getting a good hiding here.

Ole will be lucky to have a job if this gets any worse.

 
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:11:24 PM
Last time they let in 3 goals in the first half was Boro in '97.

#BURRAFACTS

 

PS: fuck 'em - love to see them let I n 10 today.
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:14:01 PM
Could easily be 6 or 7 at this rate
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


Reply #3 on: Today at 05:14:17 PM
Jose will be a right smug cunt at the end of this.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:15:27 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 05:14:17 PM
Jose will be a right smug cunt at the end of this.



Well...... he was at at the start so why would he change?

 mcl
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


Reply #5 on: Today at 05:16:16 PM
Fair point

 :chrisk:
monkeyman
Reply #6 on: Today at 05:18:27 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 05:09:27 PM
Getting a good hiding here.

Ole will be lucky to have a job if this gets any worse.

 


HE SHOULD NEVER HAVE GOT THE JOB IN THE FIRST PLACE
HE WILL BE GONE SOON  oleary
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


Reply #7 on: Today at 05:19:12 PM
Hope Son scores again. I am sure some of the big hitters on here have a bag of sand on him getting three today.

     



CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #8 on: Today at 05:21:19 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 05:19:12 PM
Hope Son scores again. I am sure some of the big hitters on here have a bag of sand on him getting three today.

     





Unfortunately I only had five grand on Spurs scoring more than 3.  I wasn't that confident to be honest.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


Reply #9 on: Today at 05:22:27 PM
Great punting


I cashed out when utd were winning

 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #10 on: Today at 05:45:09 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:11:24 PM
Last time they let in 3 goals in the first half was Boro in '97.

#BURRAFACTS

 

PS: fuck 'em - love to see them let I n 10 today.
At home maybe' 3-0 down at Boro in 2005 at ht.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #11 on: Today at 06:10:26 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:45:09 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:11:24 PM
Last time they let in 3 goals in the first half was Boro in '97.

#BURRAFACTS

 

PS: fuck 'em - love to see them let I n 10 today.
At home maybe' 3-0 down at Boro in 2005 at ht.

 :duh:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #12 on: Today at 06:11:40 PM
Man U looked fucking dog shit today.

Ole for the chop.

 :pope2:
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #13 on: Today at 06:27:16 PM
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #14 on: Today at 06:30:16 PM
OLE AT THE WHEEL



 klins
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #15 on: Today at 06:42:33 PM
 
