Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 04, 2020, 04:53:35 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: see what happens  (Read 136 times)
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 685


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 03:04:17 PM »
Give a Jogger an Inch he will take a mile  :unlike: :unlike:

Taking over by force or trying too . Hope the Marines go in to eliminate this trash  :like:


Would be all over the news if it was a so called right wing group  :unlike:



http://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1312739757428895745?s=20



Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 561


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:12:24 PM »
They can have a separate nation right now

Its called Africa....

 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 685


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:16:28 PM »
they made a mess of Africa , same as everywhere else these Joggers go  :unlike: :unlike:



What you have in life with these ethnics is this, You have decent black men, Women, then you have Joggers ..

these are all good for nothing Joggers  :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 954



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:23:11 PM »
I thought black was a slimming colour haha.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 685


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:24:30 PM »
 charles charles
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 725


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:28:34 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 03:23:11 PM
I thought black was a slimming colour haha.

Wonder what they look like in Orange jumpsuits??......................
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 773


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:24:03 PM »
US law is pathetic that it allows armed militia to parade only done for one reason and that is to try and project power and scare normal people.

As you didn't answer last time I asked you about a similar posting would you feel the same about a group of white right wing militia men marching in the same way 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 