October 04, 2020
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍  (Read 669 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 759

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 11:18:59 AM »
FOXES
SAINTS
WOLVES
BINDIPPERS

👍💷💷💷👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
martonmick
Posts: 174


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:47:13 AM »
Ill ask the obvious question-how much have you lumped on?

Guessing it will be the usual-if correct a bag of sand-if wrong a few quid
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 242



« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:18:27 PM »
leicester given the Hammers a goal start.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 759

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:23:26 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on Today at 11:47:13 AM
Ill ask the obvious question-how much have you lumped on?

Guessing it will be the usual-if correct a bag of sand-if wrong a few quid


WHAT'S IT TO YOU ?

DO I OWE YOU MONEY OR SOMETHING ?

MORE CHANCE OF A THICK EAR  👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
martonmick
Posts: 174


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:33:21 PM »
We are just fed up of your continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when you obviously havent  :jackanory:
El Capitan
Posts: 43 213


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:36:07 PM »
Im guessing itll have just been a couple of quid on this one 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 908


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:39:09 PM »
Backed the hammers today got a great price and they've been good for a couple of games now
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 605



« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:40:39 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on Today at 12:33:21 PM
We are just fed up of your continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when you obviously havent  :jackanory:

SPEAK FOR YERSELF!!!!

 














I like his continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when he obviously hasnt.

 mcl
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 759

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:40:49 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on Today at 12:33:21 PM
We are just fed up of your continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when you obviously havent  :jackanory:

YOU ARE A CLOWN LAD 🤡🤡🤡

THE BET HAS NOT EVEN CAME UP YET  👎


GO BARK UP SOME OTHER CUNTS TREE YA FUCKING TOSSPOT 👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Posts: 2 725


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:44:17 PM »
Ringmaster Matty and his circus of clowns...........
El Capitan
Posts: 43 213


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:50:22 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:44:17 PM
Ringmaster Matty and his circus of clowns...........

Fuck you going on about Ken?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 2 725


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:04:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:50:22 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:44:17 PM
Ringmaster Matty and his circus of clowns...........

Fuck you going on about Ken?

Thought it was easy to work out Matty, you are becoming the ringmaster of the clowns "you" post with.....That's what the fuck im on about........
El Capitan
Posts: 43 213


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:07:09 PM »
Who are these clowns then?


Clem? Martonmick?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 759

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:09:11 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:04:06 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:50:22 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:44:17 PM
Ringmaster Matty and his circus of clowns...........

Fuck you going on about Ken?



Thought it was easy to work out Matty, you are becoming the ringmaster of the clowns "you" post with.....That's what the fuck im on about........

YES BILLY SMART GOT FUCK ALL ON SNITCHEN THE WELCHER  🤡😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Posts: 2 725


« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:09:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:07:09 PM
Who are these clowns then?


Clem? Martonmick?
Headset et al. Would not have a clue who Martonmick was/is. ........
El Capitan
Posts: 43 213


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:11:08 PM »
So what was your post on this thread all about?  :pd:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 605



« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:13:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:07:09 PM
Who are these clowns then?


Clem? Martonmick?

I'd like BUMCAT to be my ringmaster. 

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Posts: 2 725


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:18:49 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 01:13:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:07:09 PM
Who are these clowns then?


Clem? Martonmick?

I'd like BUMCAT to be my ringmaster. 

 

Sid's x3.....Well done.....
RedSteel
Posts: 9 983

UTB


« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:10:41 PM »
Think the Leicester result has fucked a few accas today
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 759

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:19:46 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 02:10:41 PM
Think the Leicester result has fucked a few accas today

I FUCKING HATE WEST HAM EVEN MORE NOW  👍😠😠😠👍

AND THEM USELESS CUNTS SCORE 5 AT MAN CITY BUT FUCK ALL TODAY  😠😠😠

I HOPE REBEKKA VARDYS FUCKING FANNY DRYS UP  👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 626


Not big and not clever


« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:39:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:19:46 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 02:10:41 PM
Think the Leicester result has fucked a few accas today

I FUCKING HATE WEST HAM EVEN MORE NOW  👍😠😠😠👍

AND THEM USELESS CUNTS SCORE 5 AT MAN CITY BUT FUCK ALL TODAY  😠😠😠

I HOPE REBEKKA VARDYS FUCKING FANNY DRYS UP  👍

It's an all weather fanny. *points and laughs*
CoB scum
RiversideRifle
Posts: 908


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:45:11 PM »
West ham
Celtic
Saints
Tottenham
Rangers

That's my account put £16 on it
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 605



« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:10:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:19:46 PM

I HOPE REBEKKA VARDYS FUCKING FANNY DRYS UP  👍

Never gonna happen.

Her fanny is the famed Eternal Spring of Fanny Batter.

 :pope2:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
Posts: 908


« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:12:16 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:10:09 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:19:46 PM

I HOPE REBEKKA VARDYS FUCKING FANNY DRYS UP  👍

Never gonna happen.


Huge winner today  :bc:

Her fanny is the famed Eternal Spring of Fanny Batter.

 :pope2:
monkeyman
Posts: 11 120


« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:16:02 PM »
HARD LUCK LIDS YER CANT WIN EM ALL  :like:
I AM HAVING A DAFT TENNER ON THE VILE AT 8/1 LIVERPOOL HAVE LEAKED A FEW GOALS THIS SEASON
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 605



« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:17:02 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:16:02 PM
HARD LUCK LIDS YER CANT WIN EM ALL  :like:
I AM HAVING A DAFT TENNER ON THE VILE AT 8/1 LIVERPOOL HAVE LEAKED A FEW GOALS THIS SEASON

 mick
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
NowThenTinHead

Posts: 7


« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:18:40 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 03:45:11 PM
West ham
Celtic
Saints
Tottenham
Rangers

That's my account put £16 on it

Good darts bit of aftertiming there like 
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 605



« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:21:02 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:17:02 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:16:02 PM
HARD LUCK LIDS YER CANT WIN EM ALL  :like:
I AM HAVING A DAFT TENNER ON THE VILE AT 8/1 LIVERPOOL HAVE LEAKED A FEW GOALS THIS SEASON

 mick

 mick
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bernie
Posts: 6 000


« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:33:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:18:59 AM
FOXES
SAINTS
WOLVES
BINDIPPERS

👍💷💷💷👍

Oh well, that another fiver gone for you Lids.  Never mind eh?
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 605



« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:55:52 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:21:02 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:17:02 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:16:02 PM
HARD LUCK LIDS YER CANT WIN EM ALL  :like:
I AM HAVING A DAFT TENNER ON THE VILE AT 8/1 LIVERPOOL HAVE LEAKED A FEW GOALS THIS SEASON

 mick

 mick

 mick
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 605



« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:56:12 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:55:52 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:21:02 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:17:02 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:16:02 PM
HARD LUCK LIDS YER CANT WIN EM ALL  :like:
I AM HAVING A DAFT TENNER ON THE VILE AT 8/1 LIVERPOOL HAVE LEAKED A FEW GOALS THIS SEASON

 mick

 mick

 mick

 mick
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 759

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:10:40 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:16:02 PM
HARD LUCK LIDS YER CANT WIN EM ALL  :like:
I AM HAVING A DAFT TENNER ON THE VILE AT 8/1 LIVERPOOL HAVE LEAKED A FEW GOALS THIS SEASON

👍😂👍

TOP PUNTING 👍💷👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RiversideRifle
Posts: 908


« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:26:12 PM »
Quote from: NowThenTinHead on Today at 06:18:40 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 03:45:11 PM
West ham
Celtic
Saints
Tottenham
Rangers

That's my account put £16 on it

Good darts bit of aftertiming there like 

£1584.86 return really made my weekend
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 306


« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:28:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:18:59 AM
FOXES
SAINTS
WOLVES
BINDIPPERS

👍💷💷💷👍

Lids we love ya but my God you couldn't tip coal 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Tom_Trinder
*****
Posts: 1 629


« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:36:34 PM »
Results like these just proves football without crowds

is meaningless! Just sterile shit.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 605



« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:52:24 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:56:12 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:55:52 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:21:02 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:17:02 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:16:02 PM
HARD LUCK LIDS YER CANT WIN EM ALL  :like:
I AM HAVING A DAFT TENNER ON THE VILE AT 8/1 LIVERPOOL HAVE LEAKED A FEW GOALS THIS SEASON

 mick

 mick

 mick

 mick

 mick

 mick

 mick
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Posts: 11 120


« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:53:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:10:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:16:02 PM
HARD LUCK LIDS YER CANT WIN EM ALL  :like:
I AM HAVING A DAFT TENNER ON THE VILE AT 8/1 LIVERPOOL HAVE LEAKED A FEW GOALS THIS SEASON

👍😂👍

TOP PUNTING 👍💷👍
  :like:
