LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
« on: Today at 11:18:59 AM »
FOXES

SAINTS

WOLVES

BINDIPPERS



👍💷💷💷👍

martonmick

Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:47:13 AM »
Ill ask the obvious question-how much have you lumped on?



Guessing it will be the usual-if correct a bag of sand-if wrong a few quid

Jethro Tull



Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:18:27 PM »
leicester given the Hammers a goal start.

LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:23:26 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on Today at 11:47:13 AM
Ill ask the obvious question-how much have you lumped on?



Guessing it will be the usual-if correct a bag of sand-if wrong a few quid





WHAT'S IT TO YOU ?



DO I OWE YOU MONEY OR SOMETHING ?



WHAT'S IT TO YOU ?
DO I OWE YOU MONEY OR SOMETHING ?
MORE CHANCE OF A THICK EAR 👍

martonmick

Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:33:21 PM »
We are just fed up of your continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when you obviously havent

RiversideRifle

Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:39:09 PM »
Backed the hammers today got a great price and they've been good for a couple of games now

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:40:39 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on Today at 12:33:21 PM

We are just fed up of your continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when you obviously havent

SPEAK FOR YERSELF!!!!

































I like his continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when he obviously hasnt.



SPEAK FOR YERSELF!!!!
I like his continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when he obviously hasnt.

LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:40:49 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on Today at 12:33:21 PM

We are just fed up of your continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when you obviously havent

YOU ARE A CLOWN LAD 🤡🤡🤡



THE BET HAS NOT EVEN CAME UP YET 👎





YOU ARE A CLOWN LAD 🤡🤡🤡
THE BET HAS NOT EVEN CAME UP YET 👎
GO BARK UP SOME OTHER CUNTS TREE YA FUCKING TOSSPOT 👎

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 759



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:19:46 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 02:10:41 PM
Think the Leicester result has fucked a few accas today



I FUCKING HATE WEST HAM EVEN MORE NOW 👍😠😠😠👍



AND THEM USELESS CUNTS SCORE 5 AT MAN CITY BUT FUCK ALL TODAY 😠😠😠



I FUCKING HATE WEST HAM EVEN MORE NOW 👍😠😠😠👍
AND THEM USELESS CUNTS SCORE 5 AT MAN CITY BUT FUCK ALL TODAY 😠😠😠
I HOPE REBEKKA VARDYS FUCKING FANNY DRYS UP 👍