Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 04, 2020, 04:53:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍  (Read 337 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 756

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:18:59 AM »
FOXES
SAINTS
WOLVES
BINDIPPERS

👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
martonmick
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 174


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:47:13 AM »
Ill ask the obvious question-how much have you lumped on?

Guessing it will be the usual-if correct a bag of sand-if wrong a few quid
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 241



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:18:27 PM »
leicester given the Hammers a goal start.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 756

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:23:26 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on Today at 11:47:13 AM
Ill ask the obvious question-how much have you lumped on?

Guessing it will be the usual-if correct a bag of sand-if wrong a few quid


WHAT'S IT TO YOU ?

DO I OWE YOU MONEY OR SOMETHING ?

MORE CHANCE OF A THICK EAR  👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
martonmick
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 174


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:33:21 PM »
We are just fed up of your continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when you obviously havent  :jackanory:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 213


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:36:07 PM »
Im guessing itll have just been a couple of quid on this one 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 906


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:39:09 PM »
Backed the hammers today got a great price and they've been good for a couple of games now
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 590



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:40:39 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on Today at 12:33:21 PM
We are just fed up of your continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when you obviously havent  :jackanory:

SPEAK FOR YERSELF!!!!

 














I like his continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when he obviously hasnt.

 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 756

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:40:49 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on Today at 12:33:21 PM
We are just fed up of your continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when you obviously havent  :jackanory:

YOU ARE A CLOWN LAD 🤡🤡🤡

THE BET HAS NOT EVEN CAME UP YET  👎


GO BARK UP SOME OTHER CUNTS TREE YA FUCKING TOSSPOT 👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 725


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:44:17 PM »
Ringmaster Matty and his circus of clowns...........
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 213


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:50:22 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:44:17 PM
Ringmaster Matty and his circus of clowns...........

Fuck you going on about Ken?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 725


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:04:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:50:22 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:44:17 PM
Ringmaster Matty and his circus of clowns...........

Fuck you going on about Ken?

Thought it was easy to work out Matty, you are becoming the ringmaster of the clowns "you" post with.....That's what the fuck im on about........
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 213


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:07:09 PM »
Who are these clowns then?


Clem? Martonmick?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 756

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:09:11 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:04:06 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:50:22 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:44:17 PM
Ringmaster Matty and his circus of clowns...........

Fuck you going on about Ken?



Thought it was easy to work out Matty, you are becoming the ringmaster of the clowns "you" post with.....That's what the fuck im on about........

YES BILLY SMART GOT FUCK ALL ON SNITCHEN THE WELCHER  🤡😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 725


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:09:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:07:09 PM
Who are these clowns then?


Clem? Martonmick?
Headset et al. Would not have a clue who Martonmick was/is. ........
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 213


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:11:08 PM »
So what was your post on this thread all about?  :pd:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 590



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:13:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:07:09 PM
Who are these clowns then?


Clem? Martonmick?

I'd like BUMCAT to be my ringmaster. 

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 725


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:18:49 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 01:13:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:07:09 PM
Who are these clowns then?


Clem? Martonmick?

I'd like BUMCAT to be my ringmaster. 

 

Sid's x3.....Well done.....
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 983

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:10:41 PM »
Think the Leicester result has fucked a few accas today
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 756

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:19:46 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 02:10:41 PM
Think the Leicester result has fucked a few accas today

I FUCKING HATE WEST HAM EVEN MORE NOW  👍😠😠😠👍

AND THEM USELESS CUNTS SCORE 5 AT MAN CITY BUT FUCK ALL TODAY  😠😠😠

I HOPE REBEKKA VARDYS FUCKING FANNY DRYS UP  👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 623


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:39:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:19:46 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 02:10:41 PM
Think the Leicester result has fucked a few accas today

I FUCKING HATE WEST HAM EVEN MORE NOW  👍😠😠😠👍

AND THEM USELESS CUNTS SCORE 5 AT MAN CITY BUT FUCK ALL TODAY  😠😠😠

I HOPE REBEKKA VARDYS FUCKING FANNY DRYS UP  👍

It's an all weather fanny. *points and laughs*
Logged
CoB scum
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 906


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:45:11 PM »
West ham
Celtic
Saints
Tottenham
Rangers

That's my account put £16 on it
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 