October 04, 2020, 02:26:15 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
Author
Topic: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍 (Read 222 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 756
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
on:
Today
at 11:18:59 AM »
FOXES
SAINTS
WOLVES
BINDIPPERS
👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
martonmick
Online
Posts: 174
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:47:13 AM »
Ill ask the obvious question-how much have you lumped on?
Guessing it will be the usual-if correct a bag of sand-if wrong a few quid
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 241
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:18:27 PM »
leicester given the Hammers a goal start.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 756
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:23:26 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on
Today
at 11:47:13 AM
Ill ask the obvious question-how much have you lumped on?
Guessing it will be the usual-if correct a bag of sand-if wrong a few quid
WHAT'S IT TO YOU ?
DO I OWE YOU MONEY OR SOMETHING ?
MORE CHANCE OF A THICK EAR 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
martonmick
Online
Posts: 174
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:33:21 PM »
We are just fed up of your continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when you obviously havent
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 213
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:36:07 PM »
Im guessing itll have just been a couple of quid on this one
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 905
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:39:09 PM »
Backed the hammers today got a great price and they've been good for a couple of games now
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 590
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:40:39 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on
Today
at 12:33:21 PM
We are just fed up of your continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when you obviously havent
SPEAK FOR YERSELF!!!!
I like his continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when he obviously hasnt.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 756
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:40:49 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on
Today
at 12:33:21 PM
We are just fed up of your continual lies pretending to have won loads of dosh when you obviously havent
YOU ARE A CLOWN LAD 🤡🤡🤡
THE BET HAS NOT EVEN CAME UP YET 👎
GO BARK UP SOME OTHER CUNTS TREE YA FUCKING TOSSPOT 👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 723
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:44:17 PM »
Ringmaster Matty and his circus of clowns...........
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 213
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:50:22 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:44:17 PM
Ringmaster Matty and his circus of clowns...........
Fuck you going on about Ken?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 723
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:04:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:50:22 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:44:17 PM
Ringmaster Matty and his circus of clowns...........
Fuck you going on about Ken?
Thought it was easy to work out Matty, you are becoming the ringmaster of the clowns "you" post with.....That's what the fuck im on about........
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 213
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:07:09 PM »
Who are these clowns then?
Clem? Martonmick?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 756
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:09:11 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:04:06 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:50:22 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:44:17 PM
Ringmaster Matty and his circus of clowns...........
Fuck you going on about Ken?
Thought it was easy to work out Matty, you are becoming the ringmaster of the clowns "you" post with.....That's what the fuck im on about........
YES BILLY SMART GOT FUCK ALL ON SNITCHEN THE WELCHER 🤡😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 723
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 01:09:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:07:09 PM
Who are these clowns then?
Clem? Martonmick?
Headset et al. Would not have a clue who Martonmick was/is. ........
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 213
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 01:11:08 PM »
So what was your post on this thread all about?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 590
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 01:13:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:07:09 PM
Who are these clowns then?
Clem? Martonmick?
I'd like BUMCAT to be my ringmaster.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 723
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 01:18:49 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 01:13:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:07:09 PM
Who are these clowns then?
Clem? Martonmick?
I'd like BUMCAT to be my ringmaster.
Sid's x3.....Well done.....
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 983
UTB
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:10:41 PM »
Think the Leicester result has fucked a few accas today
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 756
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: TODAYS 4 FOLD 👍
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 02:19:46 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 02:10:41 PM
Think the Leicester result has fucked a few accas today
I FUCKING HATE WEST HAM EVEN MORE NOW 👍😠😠😠👍
AND THEM USELESS CUNTS SCORE 5 AT MAN CITY BUT FUCK ALL TODAY 😠😠😠
I HOPE REBEKKA VARDYS FUCKING FANNY DRYS UP 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
