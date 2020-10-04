Welcome,
October 04, 2020, 11:14:06 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sunday Dinner
Author
Topic: Sunday Dinner (Read 60 times)
Muff Diver
Posts: 89
Sunday Dinner
«
on:
Today
at 10:14:40 AM »
Are the carvery and pubs still carrying on as normal or is it takeaways only.
Anyone know, been trying to ring a couple of places and getting no answer.
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
