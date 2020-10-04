Muff Diver

Offline



Posts: 89





Posts: 89 Sunday Dinner « on: Today at 10:14:40 AM »

Anyone know, been trying to ring a couple of places and getting no answer.

Are the carvery and pubs still carrying on as normal or is it takeaways only.Anyone know, been trying to ring a couple of places and getting no answer. Logged No Muff Too Tuff.

We Dive at Five.