October 04, 2020, 11:14:01 AM
I was in York yesterday morning running an errand
Author
Topic: I was in York yesterday morning running an errand (Read 211 times)
OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 471
I was in York yesterday morning running an errand
«
on:
Today
at 07:07:23 AM »
And afterwards we decided to have a brief walk around the main shopping area. A young bespectacled lady handed me a leaflet which I've only just noticed this morning whilst going through my coat pocket looking for my fuel card.
Black pound day. Support black only businesses. First Saturday of every month. Big discounts etc etc etc
Seems a bit discriminatory and prejudiced. I'd shop anywhere regardless of the skin colour of those that owned the business. Do black owned businesses really suffer from thousands of racist customers who won't spend their money there? I find the idea completely ludicrous to be perfectly frank.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 417
Re: I was in York yesterday morning running an errand
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:09:41 AM »
positive discrimination is racism and should be opposed
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 714
Re: I was in York yesterday morning running an errand
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:41:17 AM »
Just read a list of 99 UK based black owned businesses, and have not heard of 1 of them.
Does that me racist or is it because everyone of them does not stock anything i would buy.
Don't wear women's fitness gear (not on a weekday anyways), don't have a beard so don't need that, don't buy designer bedroom furniture, don't buy scented candles, and in 51 of theses businesses are based in London so don't shop there.
Its gone barmy all this stuff. Just read a headline in the Metro paper........ "
"12 Black-owned businesses you need to buy from right now" ......Better do it cos the Metro told us to......
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:43:04 AM by nekder365
»
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 953
Re: I was in York yesterday morning running an errand
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:46:32 AM »
Shit like that knocks race relations back years.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 240
Re: I was in York yesterday morning running an errand
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:10:45 AM »
They can blather on about black owned shops all they want it wont make a blind bit of difference' stupid cunts.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 705
Superstar
Re: I was in York yesterday morning running an errand
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:11:49 AM »
Time has come to give them Africa, call it blackrica and every single one of them can fuck off there and live how they want to live ,
See how long they survive without the nasty white man bailing them out
