Re: I was in York yesterday morning running an errand

Just read a list of 99 UK based black owned businesses, and have not heard of 1 of them.



Does that me racist or is it because everyone of them does not stock anything i would buy.



Don't wear women's fitness gear (not on a weekday anyways), don't have a beard so don't need that, don't buy designer bedroom furniture, don't buy scented candles, and in 51 of theses businesses are based in London so don't shop there.



Its gone barmy all this stuff. Just read a headline in the Metro paper........ "



"12 Black-owned businesses you need to buy from right now" ......Better do it cos the Metro told us to......