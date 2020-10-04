OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 471





Posts: 471

I was in York yesterday morning running an errand « on: Today at 07:07:23 AM » And afterwards we decided to have a brief walk around the main shopping area. A young bespectacled lady handed me a leaflet which I've only just noticed this morning whilst going through my coat pocket looking for my fuel card.



Black pound day. Support black only businesses. First Saturday of every month. Big discounts etc etc etc



Seems a bit discriminatory and prejudiced. I'd shop anywhere regardless of the skin colour of those that owned the business. Do black owned businesses really suffer from thousands of racist customers who won't spend their money there? I find the idea completely ludicrous to be perfectly frank.



