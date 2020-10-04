Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: I was in York yesterday morning running an errand  (Read 51 times)
Today at 07:07:23 AM
And afterwards we decided to have a brief walk around the main shopping area. A young bespectacled lady handed me a leaflet which I've only just noticed this morning whilst going through my coat pocket looking for my fuel card.

Black pound day. Support black only businesses. First Saturday of every month. Big discounts etc etc etc

Seems a bit discriminatory and prejudiced. I'd shop anywhere regardless of the skin colour of those that owned the business. Do black owned businesses really suffer from thousands of racist customers who won't spend their money there? I find the idea completely ludicrous to be perfectly frank.
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:09:41 AM
positive discrimination is racism and should be opposed
« previous next »
