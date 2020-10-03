Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 05, 2020, 01:05:55 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺 (Read 809 times)
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 278
In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
on:
October 03, 2020, 09:29:54 PM »
Just had a pint with Dinky 👍🏻 In with a few lads I know... fattest Ive ever seen him.... must have put three stone on since the last time I seen him...heard one of the regulars slating him... said go tell him to his face instead of behind his back 👎🏻
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 584
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:08:24 AM »
That's fuck all,my grandad was a prisoner of war in Colditz castle during ww2,said it was a fucking nightmare,pissed down the first two weeks....
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 120
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:20:12 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 12:08:24 AM
That's fuck all,my grandad was a prisoner of war in Colditz castle during ww2,said it was a fucking nightmare,pissed down the first two weeks....
DID HE KNOW DINKY
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 584
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:27:24 AM »
Sid sid sid, nope,but he was in there with chubbys grandad....(nige)
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 685
TRUMP 2020
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:23:59 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on October 03, 2020, 09:29:54 PM
Just had a pint with Dinky 👍🏻 In with a few lads I know... fattest Ive ever seen him.... must have put three stone on since the last time I seen him...heard one of the regulars slating him... said go tell him to his face instead of behind his back 👎🏻
Reverting stuff
daft cunt
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 278
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:40:14 AM »
Reverting indeed.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 725
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:45:54 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 07:40:14 AM
Reverting indeed.
You knew what he meant, give over......
Logged
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 501
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:00:18 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on October 03, 2020, 09:29:54 PM
Just had a pint with Dinky 👍🏻 In with a few lads I know... fattest Ive ever seen him.... must have put three stone on since the last time I seen him...heard one of the regulars slating him... said go tell him to his face instead of behind his back 👎🏻
Does this Dinky person know your calling him fat on the internet?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 605
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 02:05:06 PM »
Who the fuck is Dinky?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 725
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 03:18:40 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?
Dipsy, La-La and Po's pal maybe??.........
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 278
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:49:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 828
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 06:50:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?
Where the fuck is the cross keys?
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 120
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:20 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 06:50:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?
Where the fuck is the cross keys?
LEVEN BANK
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 605
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 07:05:37 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 06:53:20 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 06:50:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?
Where the fuck is the cross keys?
LEVEN BANK
Upsall
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 6 000
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 07:34:23 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?
Liddle?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 759
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 08:17:19 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?
TATTOOIST IN BORO 70'S 80'S.👍
HAD A SHOP NEAR THE ODEAN CINEMA.... WENT TO JAIL FOR 3 MONTHS FOR TATTOOING UNDER 18,S 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 278
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:12 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 501
Re: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 01:03:41 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 06:53:20 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 06:50:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?
Where the fuck is the cross keys?
LEVEN BANK
I forgot there used to be one there its been that many years now
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...