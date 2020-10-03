Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺  (Read 809 times)
CapsDave
Posts: 5 278


« on: October 03, 2020, 09:29:54 PM »
Just had a pint with Dinky 👍🏻 In with a few lads I know... fattest Ive ever seen him.... must have put three stone on since the last time I seen him...heard one of the regulars slating him... said go tell him to his face instead of behind his back 👎🏻
Bob_Ender
Posts: 584


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:08:24 AM »
That's fuck all,my grandad was a prisoner of war in Colditz castle during ww2,said it was a fucking nightmare,pissed down the first two weeks....
monkeyman
Posts: 11 120


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:20:12 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 12:08:24 AM
That's fuck all,my grandad was a prisoner of war in Colditz castle during ww2,said it was a fucking nightmare,pissed down the first two weeks....
DID HE KNOW DINKY  mcl
Bob_Ender
Posts: 584


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:27:24 AM »
Sid sid sid, nope,but he was in there with chubbys grandad....(nige)
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 685


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:23:59 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on October 03, 2020, 09:29:54 PM
Just had a pint with Dinky 👍🏻 In with a few lads I know... fattest Ive ever seen him.... must have put three stone on since the last time I seen him...heard one of the regulars slating him... said go tell him to his face instead of behind his back 👎🏻








Reverting stuff  :duh:


daft cunt  :wanker:
CapsDave
Posts: 5 278


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:40:14 AM »
Reverting indeed.
nekder365
Posts: 2 725


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:45:54 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 07:40:14 AM
Reverting indeed.

You knew what he meant, give over......
Steboro
Posts: 3 501


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:00:18 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on October 03, 2020, 09:29:54 PM
Just had a pint with Dinky 👍🏻 In with a few lads I know... fattest Ive ever seen him.... must have put three stone on since the last time I seen him...heard one of the regulars slating him... said go tell him to his face instead of behind his back 👎🏻

Does this Dinky person know your calling him fat on the internet?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 605



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:05:06 PM »
Who the fuck is Dinky?

 :pd:
nekder365
Posts: 2 725


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:18:40 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?

 :pd:

Dipsy, La-La and Po's pal maybe??.........
CapsDave
Posts: 5 278


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:49:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?

 :pd:

 
Don pepe
Posts: 828


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:50:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?

 :pd:

Where the fuck is the cross keys?
monkeyman
Posts: 11 120


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:53:20 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 06:50:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?

 :pd:

Where the fuck is the cross keys?
LEVEN BANK
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 605



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:05:37 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:53:20 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 06:50:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?

 :pd:

Where the fuck is the cross keys?
LEVEN BANK

Upsall

 
Bernie
Posts: 6 000


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:34:23 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?

 :pd:


Liddle?   
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 759

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:17:19 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?

 :pd:

TATTOOIST IN BORO 70'S 80'S.👍

HAD A SHOP NEAR THE ODEAN CINEMA.... WENT TO JAIL FOR 3 MONTHS FOR TATTOOING UNDER 18,S  👍
CapsDave
Posts: 5 278


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:38:12 PM »
 
Steboro
Posts: 3 501


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:03:41 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:53:20 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 06:50:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:05:06 PM
Who the fuck is Dinky?

 :pd:

Where the fuck is the cross keys?
LEVEN BANK

I forgot there used to be one there its been that many years now  :alf:
