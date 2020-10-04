Welcome,
October 04, 2020
In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
Topic: In The Cross Keys 👍🏻🍺
Just had a pint with Dinky 👍🏻 In with a few lads I know... fattest Ive ever seen him.... must have put three stone on since the last time I seen him...heard one of the regulars slating him... said go tell him to his face instead of behind his back 👎🏻
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
That's fuck all,my grandad was a prisoner of war in Colditz castle during ww2,said it was a fucking nightmare,pissed down the first two weeks....
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
DID HE KNOW DINKY
Sid sid sid, nope,but he was in there with chubbys grandad....(nige)
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
