October 03, 2020, 05:21:50 PM
Six players booked.
Author
Topic: Six players booked. (Read 61 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 605
Six players booked.
Today
at 04:58:39 PM »
Can't remember when we last had six players booked including the keeper. Was the ref Pakistani?
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 581
Re: Six players booked.
Today
at 04:59:27 PM »
He was absolutely shocking.
Needs reporting.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 788
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Six players booked.
Today
at 05:06:24 PM »
It is of course disappointing but hopefully we can get more next time out.
