Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 04, 2020, 09:13:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Home win - Woodgates curse is broken  (Read 533 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 306


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:56:53 PM »
Get in!  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 605



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:58:54 PM »
The games are so much better to watch without seeing shots of that gormless cunt on the sideline.

 :mido:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Teamboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 160



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:59:16 PM »
 :mido: :mido: :homer: :homer:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 608


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM »
Is he still lurking around the club?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 605



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:17:33 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?

He's in charge of COVID prevention.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 242



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:18:35 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 608


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:18:56 PM »
Perhaps he is a virus magnet.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 915


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:29:57 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:17:33 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?

He's in charge of COVID prevention.

...at Northumbria University!
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 983

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:33:21 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:17:33 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?

He's in charge of COVID prevention.

 charles
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 983

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:36:45 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.

WTF for  :meltdown:

What is the point even from Woodgates point of view. If he wants to progress he needs to get away from here and carve out his management career elsewhere. Gibbo wouldn't seriously consider giving him another shot after Warnock would he  lost
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 017


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:37:58 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:17:33 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?

He's in charge of COVID prevention.

No wonder the towns on fucking lockdown  lost
Logged
ALLAH AKBAR
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 608


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:41:18 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:36:45 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.

WTF for  :meltdown:

What is the point even from Woodgates point of view. If he wants to progress he needs to get away from here and carve out his management career elsewhere. Gibbo wouldn't seriously consider giving him another shot after Warnock would he  lost




Gibbo is very big on cronyism.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 238


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:44:26 PM »
Jealous cunts
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 119


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:48:31 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 606


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:53:01 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 119


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:00:48 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:53:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
.KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHITHOUSE CUNT NEXT TIME IN BLIGHTY I WILL IN BOX YOU YER FUCKING PRICK
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 983

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:02:40 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 05:44:26 PM
Jealous cunts

In what way  :pd:

Think I made a valid point.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 606


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:08:48 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:00:48 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:53:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
.KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHITHOUSE CUNT NEXT TIME IN BLIGHTY I WILL IN BOX YOU YER FUCKING PRICK

Soz pall...i couldn't fight sleep so you win....Thanks 4 the nibble anyhow... You win .... or do U...he he...  souey
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 238


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:26:40 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:08:48 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:00:48 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:53:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
.KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHITHOUSE CUNT NEXT TIME IN BLIGHTY I WILL IN BOX YOU YER FUCKING PRICK

Soz pall...i couldn't fight sleep so you win....Thanks 4 the nibble anyhow... You win .... or do U...he he...  souey



On a football forum looking for "nibbles' on a Saturday night?

Have three Sids you fuckin tragic cunt.

Sid Sid Sid.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 238


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:27:36 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:08:48 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:00:48 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:53:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
.KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHITHOUSE CUNT NEXT TIME IN BLIGHTY I WILL IN BOX YOU YER FUCKING PRICK

Soz pall...i couldn't fight sleep so you win....Thanks 4 the nibble anyhow... You win .... or do U...he he...  souey



On a football forum looking for "nibbles' on a Saturday night?

Have three Sids you fuckin tragic cunt.

Sid Sid Sid.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 213


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:31:31 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:00:48 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:53:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
.KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHITHOUSE CUNT NEXT TIME IN BLIGHTY I WILL IN BOX YOU YER FUCKING PRICK


 mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 954



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:46:59 PM »
Great to get a win.

Woodgate is a thick shit who needs to stay well away from the club.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 605



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:49:14 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:46:59 PM
Great to get a win.

Woodgate is a thick shit who needs to stay well away from the club.

Jealous cunt.

 






Or something.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 043


View Profile WWW
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:53:43 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:46:59 PM
Great to get a win.

Woodgate is a thick shit who needs to stay well away from the club.

No pedo accusations!
Logged
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 759

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:55:49 PM »
HE'S CLEANING THE SHITHOUSES  OUT AT THE MOMENT  👍

TILL COLIN CAN FIND HIM SOMETHING BETTER  👍


😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 606


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:17:10 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 06:27:36 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:08:48 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:00:48 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:53:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
.KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHITHOUSE CUNT NEXT TIME IN BLIGHTY I WILL IN BOX YOU YER FUCKING PRICK

Soz pall...i couldn't fight sleep so you win....Thanks 4 the nibble anyhow... You win .... or do U...he he...  souey



On a football forum looking for "nibbles' on a Saturday night?

Have three Sids you fuckin tragic cunt.

Sid Sid Sid.

 It could be worse  I could be looking four a fuck on a Sturday night....  mcl
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 725


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:28:34 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 06:53:43 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:46:59 PM
Great to get a win.

Woodgate is a thick shit who needs to stay well away from the club.

No pedo accusations!

What about the English "peado"??...............
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 213


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:44:10 PM »
Or paedo, even....
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 605



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:44:33 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:28:34 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 06:53:43 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:46:59 PM
Great to get a win.

Woodgate is a thick shit who needs to stay well away from the club.

No pedo accusations!

What about the English "peado"??...............

Or maybe the proper spelling "paedo"?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 293



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:17:30 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:44:10 PM
Or paedo, even....

 jc monkey
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 043


View Profile WWW
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:21:19 AM »
No pedalo accusations
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 954



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:48:51 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:21:19 AM
No pedalo accusations
Why not? The dirty bastards have flooded the UK in waves.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 725


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:04:53 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 08:48:51 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:21:19 AM
No pedalo accusations
Why not? The dirty bastards have flooded the UK in waves.

On the waves, in a pedalo, in the dark, with an Owl...............
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 954



View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:14:16 AM »
In the fog!
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 725


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:26:23 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:14:16 AM
In the fog!

Sid Sid......
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 306


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:28:00 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:21:19 AM
No pedalo accusations

I heard the last Englishman on a pedalo was Freddy Flintoff in 2007.

The ECB sacked him straight after.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 043


View Profile WWW
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:53:16 PM »
Groomed it first
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 