Author Topic: Home win - Woodgates curse is broken  (Read 225 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 04:56:53 PM »
Get in!  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:58:54 PM »
The games are so much better to watch without seeing shots of that gormless cunt on the sideline.

 :mido:
Teamboro
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:59:16 PM »
 :mido: :mido: :homer: :homer:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:08:07 PM »
Is he still lurking around the club?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:17:33 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?

He's in charge of COVID prevention.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:18:35 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:18:56 PM »
Perhaps he is a virus magnet.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:29:57 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:17:33 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?

He's in charge of COVID prevention.

...at Northumbria University!
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:33:21 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:17:33 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?

He's in charge of COVID prevention.

 charles
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:36:45 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.

WTF for  :meltdown:

What is the point even from Woodgates point of view. If he wants to progress he needs to get away from here and carve out his management career elsewhere. Gibbo wouldn't seriously consider giving him another shot after Warnock would he  lost
T_Bone
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:37:58 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:17:33 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?

He's in charge of COVID prevention.

No wonder the towns on fucking lockdown  lost
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:41:18 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:36:45 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.

WTF for  :meltdown:

What is the point even from Woodgates point of view. If he wants to progress he needs to get away from here and carve out his management career elsewhere. Gibbo wouldn't seriously consider giving him another shot after Warnock would he  lost




Gibbo is very big on cronyism.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:44:26 PM »
Jealous cunts
monkeyman
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:48:31 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary
headset
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:53:01 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:00:48 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:53:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
.KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHITHOUSE CUNT NEXT TIME IN BLIGHTY I WILL IN BOX YOU YER FUCKING PRICK
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:02:40 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 05:44:26 PM
Jealous cunts

In what way  :pd:

Think I made a valid point.
headset
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:08:48 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:00:48 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:53:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
.KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHITHOUSE CUNT NEXT TIME IN BLIGHTY I WILL IN BOX YOU YER FUCKING PRICK

Soz pall...i couldn't fight sleep so you win....Thanks 4 the nibble anyhow... You win .... or do U...he he...  souey
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:26:40 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:08:48 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:00:48 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:53:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
.KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHITHOUSE CUNT NEXT TIME IN BLIGHTY I WILL IN BOX YOU YER FUCKING PRICK

Soz pall...i couldn't fight sleep so you win....Thanks 4 the nibble anyhow... You win .... or do U...he he...  souey



On a football forum looking for "nibbles' on a Saturday night?

Have three Sids you fuckin tragic cunt.

Sid Sid Sid.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:27:36 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:08:48 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:00:48 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:53:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
.KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHITHOUSE CUNT NEXT TIME IN BLIGHTY I WILL IN BOX YOU YER FUCKING PRICK

Soz pall...i couldn't fight sleep so you win....Thanks 4 the nibble anyhow... You win .... or do U...he he...  souey



On a football forum looking for "nibbles' on a Saturday night?

Have three Sids you fuckin tragic cunt.

Sid Sid Sid.
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:31:31 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:00:48 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:53:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
HE SHOULD BE NOWHERE NEAR THE FIRST TEAM
WARNOCK AS HIS CREW AND I AM SURE HE WILL TELL GIBBO  oleary

U must be gutted we won today and Fry got man ov the match ....u 'dutch bastard '  rava

CMON Boro.... :like:
.KEYBOARD WARRIOR SHITHOUSE CUNT NEXT TIME IN BLIGHTY I WILL IN BOX YOU YER FUCKING PRICK


 mick
Pile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:46:59 PM »
Great to get a win.

Woodgate is a thick shit who needs to stay well away from the club.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:49:14 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 06:46:59 PM
Great to get a win.

Woodgate is a thick shit who needs to stay well away from the club.

Jealous cunt.

 






Or something.
