October 03, 2020, 05:21:45 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Home win - Woodgates curse is broken
Author
Topic: Home win - Woodgates curse is broken (Read 65 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 303
Home win - Woodgates curse is broken
«
on:
Today
at 04:56:53 PM
Get in!
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 581
Re: Home win - Woodgates curse is broken
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:58:54 PM
The games are so much better to watch without seeing shots of that gormless cunt on the sideline.
Logged
Teamboro
Online
Posts: 1 159
Re: Home win - Woodgates curse is broken
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:59:16 PM
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 605
Re: Home win - Woodgates curse is broken
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 581
Re: Home win - Woodgates curse is broken
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:17:33 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
He's in charge of COVID prevention.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 239
Re: Home win - Woodgates curse is broken
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 605
Re: Home win - Woodgates curse is broken
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:18:56 PM
Perhaps he is a virus magnet.
