October 03, 2020, 05:21:39 PM
Author Topic: Home win - Woodgates curse is broken  (Read 63 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 04:56:53 PM »
Get in!  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:58:54 PM »
The games are so much better to watch without seeing shots of that gormless cunt on the sideline.

 :mido:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Teamboro
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:59:16 PM »
 :mido: :mido: :homer: :homer:
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:08:07 PM »
Is he still lurking around the club?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:17:33 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?

He's in charge of COVID prevention.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:18:35 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:08:07 PM
Is he still lurking around the club?
Gibson wants him at the club so he wont be far away.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:18:56 PM »
Perhaps he is a virus magnet.
Logged
