October 03, 2020, 03:50:40 PM
Too many players not at it here
Author
Topic: Too many players not at it here (Read 75 times)
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 229
Too many players not at it here
«
on:
Today
at 03:18:51 PM »
Howson, Saville, Morsy, bola, Akpom and britt are all miles off the pace. Need a good fucking from Warnock. No excuse for shit like this.
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 198
Re: Too many players not at it here
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:29:24 PM »
Going down with this shower of shite.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 229
Re: Too many players not at it here
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:34:53 PM »
Shut up you fuckin idiot
Sid Sid Sid
Our midfield is rank bad though
On the plus side., Djiksteel and McNair are top top quality for this league.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 197
Re: Too many players not at it here
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:37:01 PM »
Quote from: Flyers Nap on
Today
at 03:29:24 PM
Going down with this shower of shite.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gingerpig
Posts: 719
Re: Too many players not at it here
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:45:05 PM »
Turning into the best insult going
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
