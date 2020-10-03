Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 03, 2020, 06:52:46 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Club record today  (Read 126 times)
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 198



View Profile
« on: Today at 03:15:44 PM »
If we fail to beat Barnsley
12 consecutive home league games without a win lost
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 558


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:39:33 PM »
Quote from: Flyers Nap on Today at 03:15:44 PM
If we fail to beat Barnsley
12 consecutive home league games without a win lost

You must be absolutely gutted with the win

Proper spoilt your night

 :wanker:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 749

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:29:17 PM »
YOU SHOULD READ MY POSTS FIRST  👍

YOU MIGHT FUCKING LEARN SOMETHING 👍🙄👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 