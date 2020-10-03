Welcome,
October 03, 2020
Club record today
Club record today
If we fail to beat Barnsley
12 consecutive home league games without a win
Pack o cunts
Re: Club record today
You must be absolutely gutted with the win
Proper spoilt your night
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Re: Club record today
Re: Club record today
YOU SHOULD READ MY POSTS FIRST 👍
YOU MIGHT FUCKING LEARN SOMETHING 👍🙄👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
