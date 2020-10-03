Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Wolverhampton 8:30  (Read 513 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: October 03, 2020, 12:56:02 PM »
Ray's The One currently at 12s.


Been given this from a bloke who runs a facebook betting syndicate. He's normally blob on.


at 12s, it's work an EW.


Good Luck
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #1 on: October 03, 2020, 01:17:14 PM »
I hope it can swim. 
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: October 03, 2020, 01:20:45 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on October 03, 2020, 01:17:14 PM
I hope it can swim. 

ALL WEATHER TRACK  👍

YOU DUMB LITTLE CUNT  😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
clag01
« Reply #3 on: October 03, 2020, 02:13:55 PM »
Cheers. Might have a go on this depending on how my footie bets go.

Done total shite on the horses last few days. Our lass will kill me if she finds out.  souey
Teesside Tammy
« Reply #4 on: October 03, 2020, 11:09:11 PM »
fucking knobhead
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: October 03, 2020, 11:36:06 PM »
9TH  lost
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #6 on: October 03, 2020, 11:46:47 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on October 03, 2020, 11:09:11 PM
fucking knobhead

Says the man whos mates write on his head when hes fallen asleep after 2 pints
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: October 03, 2020, 11:58:25 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on October 03, 2020, 11:46:47 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on October 03, 2020, 11:09:11 PM
fucking knobhead

Says the man whos mates write on his head when hes fallen asleep after 2 pints
FUCKING WOODPECKER ANALL  rava
Teesside Tammy
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:14:06 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on October 03, 2020, 11:46:47 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on October 03, 2020, 11:09:11 PM
fucking knobhead

Says the man whos mates write on his head when hes fallen asleep after 2 pints

fucking knobhead
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:31:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on October 03, 2020, 11:36:06 PM
9TH  lost


 


And this is the cunt who had a go at Tortured Mind's bets !!!

 :gaz:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:52:10 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 07:31:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on October 03, 2020, 11:36:06 PM
9TH  lost


 


And this is the cunt who had a go at Tortured Mind's bets !!!

 :gaz:


Oh here he is, the boards sex pest.....
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Teesside Tammy
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:36:45 AM »
You are the boards Coward.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:38:13 AM »
Am i?

How do you figure that like you monkey hanging marker pen headed cunt?
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:41:26 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:38:13 AM
Am i?

How do you figure that like you monkey hanging marker pen headed cunt?


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
monkeyman
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:41:56 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:38:13 AM
Am i?

How do you figure that like you monkey hanging marker pen headed cunt?
  :nige:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:42:01 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:52:10 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 07:31:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on October 03, 2020, 11:36:06 PM
9TH  lost


 


And this is the cunt who had a go at Tortured Mind's bets !!!

 :gaz:


Oh here he is, the boards sex pest.....


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Teesside Tammy
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:55:16 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:38:13 AM
Am i?

How do you figure that like you monkey hanging marker pen headed cunt?

Its not rocket science.... CUNT
Teesside Tammy
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:56:29 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:42:01 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:52:10 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 07:31:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on October 03, 2020, 11:36:06 PM
9TH  lost


 


And this is the cunt who had a go at Tortured Mind's bets !!!

 :gaz:


Oh here he is, the boards sex pest.....


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

What you laughing at ya little fat fucker????
