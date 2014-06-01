Welcome,
October 04, 2020, 12:57:29 AM
Wolverhampton 8:30
Topic: Wolverhampton 8:30 (Read 224 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 356
Once in every lifetime
Wolverhampton 8:30
«
on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:56:02 PM
Ray's The One currently at 12s.
Been given this from a bloke who runs a facebook betting syndicate. He's normally blob on.
at 12s, it's work an EW.
Good Luck
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 622
Not big and not clever
Re: Wolverhampton 8:30
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 01:17:14 PM
I hope it can swim.
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 751
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Wolverhampton 8:30
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 01:20:45 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 01:17:14 PM
I hope it can swim.
ALL WEATHER TRACK 👍
YOU DUMB LITTLE CUNT 😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
clag01
Posts: 214
Re: Wolverhampton 8:30
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 02:13:55 PM
Cheers. Might have a go on this depending on how my footie bets go.
Done total shite on the horses last few days. Our lass will kill me if she finds out.
Teesside Tammy
Posts: 790
Re: Wolverhampton 8:30
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:09:11 PM
fucking knobhead
monkeyman
Posts: 11 115
Re: Wolverhampton 8:30
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:36:06 PM
9TH
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 356
Once in every lifetime
Re: Wolverhampton 8:30
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:46:47 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on
Yesterday
at 11:09:11 PM
fucking knobhead
Says the man whos mates write on his head when hes fallen asleep after 2 pints
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
monkeyman
Posts: 11 115
Re: Wolverhampton 8:30
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:58:25 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:46:47 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on
Yesterday
at 11:09:11 PM
fucking knobhead
Says the man whos mates write on his head when hes fallen asleep after 2 pints
FUCKING WOODPECKER ANALL
Teesside Tammy
Posts: 790
Re: Wolverhampton 8:30
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
Today at 12:14:06 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 11:46:47 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on
Yesterday
at 11:09:11 PM
fucking knobhead
Says the man whos mates write on his head when hes fallen asleep after 2 pints
fucking knobhead
