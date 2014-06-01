Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Wolverhampton 8:30  (Read 224 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: Yesterday at 12:56:02 PM »
Ray's The One currently at 12s.


Been given this from a bloke who runs a facebook betting syndicate. He's normally blob on.


at 12s, it's work an EW.


Good Luck
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:17:14 PM »
I hope it can swim. 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:20:45 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 01:17:14 PM
I hope it can swim. 

ALL WEATHER TRACK  👍

YOU DUMB LITTLE CUNT  😂😂😂
clag01
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:13:55 PM »
Cheers. Might have a go on this depending on how my footie bets go.

Done total shite on the horses last few days. Our lass will kill me if she finds out.  souey
Teesside Tammy
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:09:11 PM »
fucking knobhead
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:36:06 PM »
9TH  lost
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:46:47 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Yesterday at 11:09:11 PM
fucking knobhead

Says the man whos mates write on his head when hes fallen asleep after 2 pints
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:58:25 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:46:47 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Yesterday at 11:09:11 PM
fucking knobhead

Says the man whos mates write on his head when hes fallen asleep after 2 pints
FUCKING WOODPECKER ANALL  rava
Teesside Tammy
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:14:06 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:46:47 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Yesterday at 11:09:11 PM
fucking knobhead

Says the man whos mates write on his head when hes fallen asleep after 2 pints

fucking knobhead
