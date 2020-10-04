headset

Re: who got banned this last few days « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:54:35 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 08:55:33 AM

some one was saying someone got banned .. find out later gotta go out

OOO you like to know whats going on youn sockets. Nothing wrong in that by the way good bud...!

Apart from I was always told to be wary of any nosey cunt who asks too much because he might be a 'snout'



headset

Re: who got banned this last few days « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:27:54 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:13:34 PM





Steady on CapsDave.....Give the lad the benefit of the doubt.... Unless he tells lies or fiddles any polls... then he needs to be given the benefit of the doubt...



I don't know enough about him either way... So until I do sockets is as straight as they come ...











Gramsci

Re: who got banned this last few days « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:14:49 PM »



"days banned last got few this who"



"this who banned days got last few"



"last banned few who got this days"



sockets your syntax is fucking boss gadge....it's like the new Esperanto

headset

Re: who got banned this last few days « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:43:24 PM »



PS... don't object or he will do a CUM ON BORO search check on you..... Crocket is the boss man when it suits him....Apart from when Liddle is not on holiday that is...PS... don't object or he will do a CUM ON BORO search check on you..... Logged