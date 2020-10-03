Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 03, 2020, 11:26:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: who got banned this last few days  (Read 388 times)
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 678


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 08:49:57 AM »
hope it was a lefty shit sack  :like:


who was it  
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 112


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:51:51 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:49:57 AM
hope it was a lefty shit sack  :like:


who was it  
WHICH ONE 
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 678


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:55:33 AM »
some one was saying someone got banned .. find out later gotta go out  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 207


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:32:42 PM »
I had a couple more of my accounts banned  :unlike: :unlike:


But still got this one  :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 274


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:33:33 PM »
And this one  :homer:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 207


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:33:57 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 02:33:33 PM
And this one  :homer:


 :alastair:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 606


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:34:50 PM »
And this one... :homer:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 207


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:35:33 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 02:34:50 PM
And this one... :homer:

 :alastair:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 708


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:18:57 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:55:33 AM
some one was saying someone got banned .. find out later gotta go out  :like:

That was me Crocky on about Rik getting banned from OneBoro........
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 606


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:54:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:55:33 AM
some one was saying someone got banned .. find out later gotta go out  :like:

OOO you like to know whats going on youn sockets. Nothing wrong in that by the way good bud...!
Apart from I was always told to be wary of any nosey cunt who asks too much because he might be a 'snout'

No offence like u "nosey cunt"... klins
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 274


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:13:34 PM »
 mick
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 606


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:27:54 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:13:34 PM
mick


Steady on CapsDave.....Give the lad the benefit of the doubt.... Unless he tells lies or fiddles any polls... then he needs to be given the benefit of the doubt...

I don't know enough about him either way... So until I do sockets is as straight as they come ... lost

 

 monkey

Unless he proves me otherwise..... souey
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 293



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:14:49 PM »
"who got banned this last few days"

"days banned last got few this who"

"this who banned days got last few"

"last banned few who got this days"

sockets your syntax is fucking boss gadge....it's like the new Esperanto  :ponce:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 207


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:37:57 PM »
Crocket the brain dead spaff sock thinks Syntax is the snide deodorant he gets from Lidl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 606


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:43:24 PM »
Crocket is the boss man when it suits him....Apart from when Liddle is not on holiday that is... monkey

PS... don't object or he will do a  CUM ON BORO search check on you..... :gaz: monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 