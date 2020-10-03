Welcome,
October 03, 2020, 11:26:25 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
who got banned this last few days
Topic: who got banned this last few days
sockets
who got banned this last few days
hope it was a lefty shit sack
who was it
monkeyman
Re: who got banned this last few days
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:49:57 AM
hope it was a lefty shit sack
who was it
WHICH ONE
sockets
Re: who got banned this last few days
some one was saying someone got banned .. find out later gotta go out
El Capitan
Re: who got banned this last few days
I had a couple more of my accounts banned
But still got this one
CapsDave
Re: who got banned this last few days
And this one
El Capitan
Re: who got banned this last few days
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 02:33:33 PM
And this one
headset
Re: who got banned this last few days
And this one...
El Capitan
Re: who got banned this last few days
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 02:34:50 PM
And this one...
nekder365
Re: who got banned this last few days
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:55:33 AM
some one was saying someone got banned .. find out later gotta go out
That was me Crocky on about Rik getting banned from OneBoro........
headset
Re: who got banned this last few days
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:55:33 AM
some one was saying someone got banned .. find out later gotta go out
OOO you like to know whats going on youn sockets. Nothing wrong in that by the way good bud...!
Apart from I was always told to be wary of any nosey cunt who asks too much because he might be a 'snout'
No offence like u "nosey cunt"...
CapsDave
Re: who got banned this last few days
headset
Offline
Re: who got banned this last few days
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 09:13:34 PM
Steady on CapsDave.....Give the lad the benefit of the doubt.... Unless he tells lies or fiddles any polls... then he needs to be given the benefit of the doubt...
I don't know enough about him either way... So until I do sockets is as straight as they come ...
Unless he proves me otherwise.....
Gramsci
Re: who got banned this last few days
"who got banned this last few days"
"days banned last got few this who"
"this who banned days got last few"
"last banned few who got this days"
sockets your syntax is fucking boss gadge....it's like the new Esperanto
El Capitan
Re: who got banned this last few days
Crocket the brain dead spaff sock thinks Syntax is the snide deodorant he gets from Lidl
Logged
headset
Re: who got banned this last few days
Crocket is the boss man when it suits him....Apart from when Liddle is not on holiday that is...
PS... don't object or he will do a CUM ON BORO search check on you.....
