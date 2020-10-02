Snoozy

Posts: 321 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #2 on: October 02, 2020, 08:50:21 PM » Why have 770 gone for tests? How many were feeling ill? Is this some enforced uni testing program? Massively over-inflates NE cases. Watched a YouTube video today with statisticians and health professionals that suggests at least 90% of positive results are false positives. The whole thing is a shit storm Logged

nekder365

Posts: 2 725 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #8 on: October 03, 2020, 02:55:35 AM » Quote from: Skinz on October 02, 2020, 09:58:39 PM We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure



Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.

Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......

Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 639 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #9 on: October 03, 2020, 06:27:13 AM » Quote from: Snoozy on October 02, 2020, 08:50:21 PM Why have 770 gone for tests? How many were feeling ill? Is this some enforced uni testing program? Massively over-inflates NE cases. Watched a YouTube video today with statisticians and health professionals that suggests at least 90% of positive results are false positives. The whole thing is a shit storm



And the NHS PCR test apparently goes through 45 cycles. A meaningless positive test at 45 cycles would have been a negative result at 30 where its supposed to stop at. We are being played. Its gone being funny now. People have died unnecessarily And the NHS PCR test apparently goes through 45 cycles. A meaningless positive test at 45 cycles would have been a negative result at 30 where its supposed to stop at. We are being played. Its gone being funny now. People have died unnecessarily Logged

Mickgaz

Posts: 147 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #12 on: October 03, 2020, 09:41:53 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on October 03, 2020, 02:55:35 AM Quote from: Skinz on October 02, 2020, 09:58:39 PM We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure



Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.

Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......

Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍

Alberto Bongaloid

Anyone without symptoms and taking a test should have their results adjusted accordingly. Watch that figure come tumbling.

https://www.bbc.com/news/54270373 The BBC have finally confirmed that random testing is a waste of time. 1000 tests. 90% of the positives will be false. Meaningless. The end should now be in sight.Anyone without symptoms and taking a test should have their results adjusted accordingly. Watch that figure come tumbling. Logged

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 417 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:46:25 AM » For the BBC to publish that random testing with a false positive rate of 0.8% when the incident rate is 0.1% as the ONS suggested then that is a serious admission and a considerable come down considering they have been doom mongering daily. It is up to you whether you believe that if 1000 people are tested at random 8 will be false positives and 1 will have the virus, that means 8/(8+1) = 89% of positives are false is a good test.



My view is that it is shit test. If you think it is a great test then fair enough. Remember these people are public sector and therefore not affected by the economy being on its knees, they cannot see as far as the private sector.



You need intelligence to interpret BBC news ie between the lines, therein lies the problem. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:48:18 AM by Wee_Willie » Logged