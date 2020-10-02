Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 04, 2020, 08:11:26 AM
Author Topic: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid  (Read 454 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: October 02, 2020, 07:00:12 PM »
Wow!
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: October 02, 2020, 08:33:35 PM »
So what % will die?

Think we all know it is 0.

Fucking nonsense
Snoozy
« Reply #2 on: October 02, 2020, 08:50:21 PM »
Why have 770 gone for tests? How many were feeling ill? Is this some enforced uni testing program? Massively over-inflates NE cases. Watched a YouTube video today with statisticians and health professionals that suggests at least 90% of positive results are false positives. The whole thing is a shit storm
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: October 02, 2020, 09:25:58 PM »
So thats 669 with a seasonal cold?
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
kippers
« Reply #4 on: October 02, 2020, 09:44:50 PM »
Nope, thats 669 with fuck all wrong with them.

However, care must be taken as hospitals are filling up.
Skinz
« Reply #5 on: October 02, 2020, 09:58:39 PM »
We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: October 02, 2020, 10:10:57 PM »
We need mass testing like this to be able to judge the true mortality rate etc.

Keep it going.

Snoozy
« Reply #7 on: October 02, 2020, 10:23:35 PM »
Time to kick back
nekder365
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:55:35 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on October 02, 2020, 09:58:39 PM
We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure

Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.
Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......
Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:27:13 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on October 02, 2020, 08:50:21 PM
Why have 770 gone for tests? How many were feeling ill? Is this some enforced uni testing program? Massively over-inflates NE cases. Watched a YouTube video today with statisticians and health professionals that suggests at least 90% of positive results are false positives. The whole thing is a shit storm

And the NHS PCR test apparently goes through 45 cycles. A meaningless positive test at 45 cycles would have been a negative result at 30 where its supposed to stop at. We are being played. Its gone being funny now. People have died unnecessarily
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:11:50 AM »
I believe this test used by the NHS is the only one that asks you up front if you want a positive or negative result

You then get a 2 week sickie ...   
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:21:13 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:11:50 AM
I believe this test used by the NHS is the only one that asks you up front if you want a positive or negative result

You then get a 2 week sickie ...   

?? Is that the Serco test?
Mickgaz
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:41:53 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:55:35 AM
Quote from: Skinz on October 02, 2020, 09:58:39 PM
We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure

Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.
Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......
Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍
Needed a tetanus booster last week rang my Drs made an appointment to see the practice nurse. Ten minutes later receptionist rang me back saying nurse is refusing to do it I have to go to A and E.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:45:42 PM »
The BBC have finally confirmed that random testing is a waste of time. 1000 tests. 90% of the positives will be false. Meaningless. The end should now be in sight.

 Anyone without symptoms and taking a test should have their results adjusted accordingly. Watch that figure come tumbling.
https://www.bbc.com/news/54270373
CapsDave
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:54:21 PM »
Did you actually read that article?
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:10:16 PM »
No I read the beano instead
CapsDave
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:28:54 AM »
Seems that way, because you misunderstood the article completely.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:46:25 AM »
For the BBC to publish that random testing with a false positive rate of 0.8% when the incident rate is 0.1% as the ONS suggested then that is a serious admission and a considerable come down considering they have been doom mongering daily. It is up to you whether you believe that if 1000 people are tested at random 8 will be false positives and 1 will have the virus, that means 8/(8+1) = 89% of positives are false is a good test.

My view is that it is shit test. If you think it is a great test then fair enough. Remember these people are public sector and therefore not affected by the economy being on its knees, they cannot see as far as the private sector.

You need intelligence to interpret BBC news ie between the lines, therein lies the problem.    
