Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 321





Posts: 321 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #2 on: October 02, 2020, 08:50:21 PM » Why have 770 gone for tests? How many were feeling ill? Is this some enforced uni testing program? Massively over-inflates NE cases. Watched a YouTube video today with statisticians and health professionals that suggests at least 90% of positive results are false positives. The whole thing is a shit storm Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 708





Posts: 2 708 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:55:35 AM » Quote from: Skinz on October 02, 2020, 09:58:39 PM We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure



Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.

Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......

Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍 Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍 Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 638





Posts: 638 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:27:13 AM » Quote from: Snoozy on October 02, 2020, 08:50:21 PM Why have 770 gone for tests? How many were feeling ill? Is this some enforced uni testing program? Massively over-inflates NE cases. Watched a YouTube video today with statisticians and health professionals that suggests at least 90% of positive results are false positives. The whole thing is a shit storm



And the NHS PCR test apparently goes through 45 cycles. A meaningless positive test at 45 cycles would have been a negative result at 30 where itís supposed to stop at. We are being played. Itís gone being funny now. People have died unnecessarily And the NHS PCR test apparently goes through 45 cycles. A meaningless positive test at 45 cycles would have been a negative result at 30 where itís supposed to stop at. We are being played. Itís gone being funny now. People have died unnecessarily Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 9 417







Posts: 9 417 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:11:50 AM » I believe this test used by the NHS is the only one that asks you up front if you want a positive or negative result



You then get a 2 week sickie ... Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 147





Posts: 147 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:41:53 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:55:35 AM Quote from: Skinz on October 02, 2020, 09:58:39 PM We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure



Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.

Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......

Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍

Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍 Needed a tetanus booster last week rang my Drs made an appointment to see the practice nurse. Ten minutes later receptionist rang me back saying nurse is refusing to do it I have to go to A and E. Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 638





Posts: 638 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:45:42 PM »



Anyone without symptoms and taking a test should have their results adjusted accordingly. Watch that figure come tumbling.

https://www.bbc.com/news/54270373 The BBC have finally confirmed that random testing is a waste of time. 1000 tests. 90% of the positives will be false. Meaningless. The end should now be in sight.Anyone without symptoms and taking a test should have their results adjusted accordingly. Watch that figure come tumbling. Logged