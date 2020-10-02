Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid  (Read 405 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: October 02, 2020, 07:00:12 PM »
Wow!
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: October 02, 2020, 08:33:35 PM »
So what % will die?

Think we all know it is 0.

Fucking nonsense
Snoozy
« Reply #2 on: October 02, 2020, 08:50:21 PM »
Why have 770 gone for tests? How many were feeling ill? Is this some enforced uni testing program? Massively over-inflates NE cases. Watched a YouTube video today with statisticians and health professionals that suggests at least 90% of positive results are false positives. The whole thing is a shit storm
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: October 02, 2020, 09:25:58 PM »
So thats 669 with a seasonal cold?
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
kippers
« Reply #4 on: October 02, 2020, 09:44:50 PM »
Nope, thats 669 with fuck all wrong with them.

However, care must be taken as hospitals are filling up.
Skinz
« Reply #5 on: October 02, 2020, 09:58:39 PM »
We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: October 02, 2020, 10:10:57 PM »
We need mass testing like this to be able to judge the true mortality rate etc.

Keep it going.

 :mido:
Snoozy
« Reply #7 on: October 02, 2020, 10:23:35 PM »
Time to kick back
nekder365
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:55:35 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on October 02, 2020, 09:58:39 PM
We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure

Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.
Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......
Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:27:13 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on October 02, 2020, 08:50:21 PM
Why have 770 gone for tests? How many were feeling ill? Is this some enforced uni testing program? Massively over-inflates NE cases. Watched a YouTube video today with statisticians and health professionals that suggests at least 90% of positive results are false positives. The whole thing is a shit storm

And the NHS PCR test apparently goes through 45 cycles. A meaningless positive test at 45 cycles would have been a negative result at 30 where its supposed to stop at. We are being played. Its gone being funny now. People have died unnecessarily
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:11:50 AM »
I believe this test used by the NHS is the only one that asks you up front if you want a positive or negative result

You then get a 2 week sickie ...   
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:21:13 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:11:50 AM
I believe this test used by the NHS is the only one that asks you up front if you want a positive or negative result

You then get a 2 week sickie ...   

?? Is that the Serco test?
Mickgaz
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:41:53 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:55:35 AM
Quote from: Skinz on October 02, 2020, 09:58:39 PM
We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure

Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.
Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......
Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍
Needed a tetanus booster last week rang my Drs made an appointment to see the practice nurse. Ten minutes later receptionist rang me back saying nurse is refusing to do it I have to go to A and E.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:45:42 PM »
The BBC have finally confirmed that random testing is a waste of time. 1000 tests. 90% of the positives will be false. Meaningless. The end should now be in sight.

 Anyone without symptoms and taking a test should have their results adjusted accordingly. Watch that figure come tumbling.
https://www.bbc.com/news/54270373
CapsDave
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:54:21 PM »
Did you actually read that article?
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:10:16 PM »
No I read the beano instead
CapsDave
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:28:54 AM »
Seems that way, because you misunderstood the article completely.
