Posts: 321 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #2 on: October 02, 2020, 08:50:21 PM » Why have 770 gone for tests? How many were feeling ill? Is this some enforced uni testing program? Massively over-inflates NE cases. Watched a YouTube video today with statisticians and health professionals that suggests at least 90% of positive results are false positives. The whole thing is a shit storm Logged

Posts: 2 708 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:55:35 AM » Quote from: Skinz on October 02, 2020, 09:58:39 PM We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure



Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.

Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......

Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍 Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍 Logged

Posts: 638 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:27:13 AM » Quote from: Snoozy on October 02, 2020, 08:50:21 PM Why have 770 gone for tests? How many were feeling ill? Is this some enforced uni testing program? Massively over-inflates NE cases. Watched a YouTube video today with statisticians and health professionals that suggests at least 90% of positive results are false positives. The whole thing is a shit storm



And the NHS PCR test apparently goes through 45 cycles. A meaningless positive test at 45 cycles would have been a negative result at 30 where its supposed to stop at. We are being played. Its gone being funny now. People have died unnecessarily And the NHS PCR test apparently goes through 45 cycles. A meaningless positive test at 45 cycles would have been a negative result at 30 where its supposed to stop at. We are being played. Its gone being funny now. People have died unnecessarily Logged

Posts: 9 415 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:11:50 AM » I believe this test used by the NHS is the only one that asks you up front if you want a positive or negative result



You then get a 2 week sickie ... Logged

Posts: 147 Re: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:41:53 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:55:35 AM Quote from: Skinz on October 02, 2020, 09:58:39 PM We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure



