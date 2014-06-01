Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid  (Read 229 times)
Wow!
So what % will die?

Think we all know it is 0.

Fucking nonsense
Why have 770 gone for tests? How many were feeling ill? Is this some enforced uni testing program? Massively over-inflates NE cases. Watched a YouTube video today with statisticians and health professionals that suggests at least 90% of positive results are false positives. The whole thing is a shit storm
So thats 669 with a seasonal cold?
Nope, thats 669 with fuck all wrong with them.

However, care must be taken as hospitals are filling up.
We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure
We need mass testing like this to be able to judge the true mortality rate etc.

Keep it going.

 :mido:
Time to kick back
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 09:58:39 PM
We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure

Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.
Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......
Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍
