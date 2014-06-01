We have to give blood pressure readings just to get an apointment at the drs. No evidence, just give them a figure



Im neither a believer nor a non believer but my Drs is a shambles at the moment.Its fucking murder, ringing all day no answer or engaged, then they want to know everything before they will even consider a quack phoning you( i tell the receptionist i have spots on my cock and that stops the ? right away). Then you have to mask up erc. The Dr came into room and the amount of PPE he had on was a bit excessive. It took fucking ages in there......Btw the cream cleared the spots no problem....👍👍