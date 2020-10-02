Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 770 students at Northumbria university test positive for covid  (Read 75 times)
« on: Today at 07:00:12 PM »
Wow!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:33:35 PM »
So what % will die?

Think we all know it is 0.

Fucking nonsense
