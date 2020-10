Wee_Willie

Re: 21 "men" arrested for being nonces in Bradford « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:49:01 PM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 04:35:41 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:04:12 PM Why is it always Pakistanis, in the main.



We have loads of British Indians here but you never read about them grooming and raping kids. Culturally the two countries are not massively different so is it more about their upbringing and religion?



Not many Muslims from India they went to Bangladesh and Pakistan



...and Rotherham and Rochdale





It is approx 15% of 1 billion so still more than twice the population of the UK