Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 03, 2020, 04:24:47 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Asda  (Read 510 times)
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 696


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM »
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 704

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:24:54 PM »
No problem, Ill try and keep the prices down 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 696


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:26:40 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:24:54 PM
No problem, Ill try and keep the prices down 
TODAYS HEADLINES.....

Minge in funny reply shocker.........Thumbs up.....
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 997


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:37:46 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......

British?


Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?  klins
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 696


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:39:29 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......

British?


Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?  klins

So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 230



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:12:43 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......

British?


Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?  klins

Dey is brown! Its fucking unbridled and unashamed.  Many people in here live so far in dark days of blatant racism.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 997


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:16:46 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:39:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......

British?


Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?  klins

So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........

I don't regard them as being culturally British, no.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 179


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:23:40 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:16:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:39:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......

British?


Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?  klins

So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........

I don't regard them as being culturally British, no.


Christ  souey souey lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 696


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:26:55 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:16:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:39:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......

British?


Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?  klins

So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........

I don't regard them as being culturally British, no.

You need to make your mind up....Lefty and Racist? Thats a new 1....
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 997


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:32:22 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 01:26:55 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:16:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:39:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......

British?


Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?  klins

So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........

I don't regard them as being culturally British, no.

You need to make your mind up....Lefty and Racist? Thats a new 1....


You think i'm a lefty??!!??   
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 696


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:35:37 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:32:22 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 01:26:55 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:16:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:39:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......

British?


Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?  klins

So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........

I don't regard them as being culturally British, no.

You need to make your mind up....Lefty and Racist? Thats a new 1....


You think i'm a lefty??!!??   


Would not want to say what i think you really are.......
Logged
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 469


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:35:48 PM »
You sound like a very unsavoury character Bernie.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 782


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:35:39 PM »
They're not wandering about in pyjamas shouting "allahu akbar" and threatening to stab people who don't embrace Islam. They're hard working brothers who were born here, grew up in a two-up two-down in Blackburn, made good choices, employed lots of people and paid their taxes.
Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 772


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:48:45 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:35:39 PM
They're not wandering about in pyjamas shouting "allahu akbar" and threatening to stab people who don't embrace Islam. They're hard working brothers who were born here, grew up in a two-up two-down in Blackburn, made good choices, employed lots of people and paid their taxes.
Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.


Spot on, done a great job of building a brilliant business, too many "true Brits" sat on their arses taking hand outs while complaining about things.  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 179


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:49:41 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:35:39 PM
They're not wandering about in pyjamas shouting "allahu akbar" and threatening to stab people who don't embrace Islam. They're hard working brothers who were born here, grew up in a two-up two-down in Blackburn, made good choices, employed lots of people and paid their taxes.
Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.



Couldnt have put it better myself  :like:












Obviously  mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 997


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:56:19 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:35:39 PM

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.


There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 555


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:57:59 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 01:26:55 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:16:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:39:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......

British?


Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?  klins

So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........

I don't regard them as being culturally British, no.

You need to make your mind up....Lefty and Racist? Thats a new 1....



Not mutually exclusive you know

In fact quite often seen together

 :steptoe:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 824


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:22:29 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:35:39 PM
They're not wandering about in pyjamas shouting "allahu akbar" and threatening to stab people who don't embrace Islam. They're hard working brothers who were born here, grew up in a two-up two-down in Blackburn, made good choices, employed lots of people and paid their taxes.
Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.


:like:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 782


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:23:39 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:56:19 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:35:39 PM

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.


There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.

I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.

There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 561



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:33:39 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 02:57:59 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 01:26:55 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:16:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:39:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......

British?


Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?  klins

So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........

I don't regard them as being culturally British, no.

You need to make your mind up....Lefty and Racist? Thats a new 1....



Not mutually exclusive you know

In fact quite often seen together

 :steptoe:

A lot of them appear to be vehemently anti-white for a start.

 :steptoe:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 561



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:35:17 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 03:23:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:56:19 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:35:39 PM

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.


There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.

I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.

There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.

Tozza - lets face it - you are uncomfortable with anything other than standing on your own in the middle a huge open turnip field.







 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 782


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:43:36 PM »
I'm uncomfortable with that too.

 klins
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 408



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:00:58 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 03:23:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:56:19 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:35:39 PM

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.


There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.

I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.

There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.

I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos  :like:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 696


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:03:55 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:00:58 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 03:23:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:56:19 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:35:39 PM

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.


There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.

I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.

There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.

I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos  :like:

Would you expect any less from TC?

 He is "outstanding" in his field.............
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 782


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:25:43 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:00:58 PM

I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos  :like:


Will I have to move back?

 klins
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 696


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:31:16 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:25:43 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:00:58 PM

I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos  :like:


Will I have to move back?

 klins

Just use homing pigeons to communicate back n forth.......
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 237



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 04:33:57 PM »
They banned the sale of alcohol in the petrol station shops because it isn't ethical to sell drink to people who are driving' I presume they'll have to take it off the shelves in Asda then?
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 782


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:04:59 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:31:16 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:25:43 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:00:58 PM

I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos  :like:


Will I have to move back?

 klins

Just use homing pigeons to communicate back n forth.......

Some fucker will shoot them round here.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 961

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:26:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:23:40 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:16:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:39:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:37:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:23:50 PM
Been bought for 6.8 billion.....Back in British hands......

British?


Have you seen the blokes who bought it ?  klins

So they are not British? Is that what you are saying??........

I don't regard them as being culturally British, no.


Christ  souey souey lost

 charles rava
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 704

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:29:28 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 03:23:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:56:19 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:35:39 PM

Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.


There is something in that. But i'm deeply uncomfortabel with the way places like Luton, Bradford, Leicester etc are now majority muslim.

I'm uncomfortable with Muslim ghettos, I'm uncomfortable with our media pandering to non-whites, non-Christians etc. and I'm uncomfortable with BLM and Antifa and all that fucking nonsense that has taken race relations in the civilised world back decades by flag waving about a level of racism which hadn't existed for years and by ironically being overtly racist themselves, against whites.

I am equally uncomfortable with thick, ill-educated white breeders who offer nothing but abuse, crime, multiple tattoos and a plentiful supply of nasty offspring to continue their "work". I'm not comfortable having to pay taxes to feed these oxygen thieves and their kids and fat women, to keep them supplied with fags, lager, football shirts, leggings and X-Boxes.

There are all manner of things that we can be not comfortable with but we must remember that because SOME (Muslims / blacks / white people with tattoos and kids etc.) are pond life, NOT ALL ARE.


Pakistanis are tractor tel, born scum
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 961

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 05:29:50 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:35:39 PM
They're not wandering about in pyjamas shouting "allahu akbar" and threatening to stab people who don't embrace Islam. They're hard working brothers who were born here, grew up in a two-up two-down in Blackburn, made good choices, employed lots of people and paid their taxes.
Good luck to them. They're more "British" to me than scratter white trash multi-breeders living off the state.


Well said Tez, good luck to them, hope they thrive and create many more jobs for others in the future  :like:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 237



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 06:18:51 PM »
They might be able to find some graft for the  4 out of every 5 adult muslims who are claiming benefits. :homer:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 179


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 06:21:05 PM »
We get it, Jethro, you dont like brown people  rava rava
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 464


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:33:17 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:25:43 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:00:58 PM

I'd vote for Tel as next Mayor of Boro - great comment without any typos  :like:


Will I have to move back?

 klins
No. The mayor of Middlesbrough is now expected to live in Otterington Hall or similar, well away from the riffraff. You may use a relative's address for electoral purposes.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 237



View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 07:57:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:21:05 PM
We get it, Jethro, you dont like brown people  rava rava
You couldn't be more wrong I couldn't give a fuck about the colour of a man's skin' it's the Islam religion I detest.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 496


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:54:12 PM »
Were they still owned by Walmat? 

Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 696


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 02:40:56 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 10:54:12 PM
Were they still owned by Walmat? 



They have bought 80% of Asda. Walmart keep 20% but will act as silent investors.
The lads that have bought it already own the petrol stations on Asda's grounds...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 